India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 1st Test Day 3: South Africa aim to post a target in excess of 125
India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of Kolkata Test.due to neck injury
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa is set to be a crucial one today, with South Africa currently in a vulnerable position at 93 for 7 in their second innings, leading India by 63 runs. The pitch at Eden Gardens has proven challenging, offering variable bounce and plenty of turn, which has made life difficult for both batting sides.
Meanwhile, India captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of Kolkata Test.
South Africa’s Struggle Continues
South Africa will aim to extend their lead as much as possible, but with wickets tumbling regularly, the lower order will need to show resilience. India’s bowlers, led by Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Siraj, will look to clean up the tail quickly and set a manageable target.
India’s Quest for Quick Breakthroughs
After the close of play on Day 2, India’s pacers and spinners will be keen to finish the job with early breakthroughs, while hoping for better batting conditions when their turn comes.
With both teams under pressure, the match promises a tense and dramatic third day. Can India bowl out the visitors cheaply and chase down the target with confidence? Or will South Africa put up a surprising fight? Stay tuned for all the live action.
India vs South Africa 1st Test: Probable Playing 11
India Playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
South Africa Playing 11: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tony de Zorzi, Temba Bavuma (c), Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Senuran Muthusamy, Kagiso Rabada
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 3 of the 1st Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
10:22 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 131-7 after 46 overs
A maiden over from Jasprit Bumrah halts South Africa’s momentum as they stay on 131/7 after 46 overs. Bumrah was razor-sharp in this spell, beating Corbin Bosch twice with movement off the deck and keeping him pinned in the channel.
Bosch, now 24 off 35, survived a couple of play-and-miss moments but couldn’t find a single scoring opportunity. Temba Bavuma remains on 42 off 113 at the non-striker’s end.
A key note from the stats team: South Africa swept only 10 balls for 9 runs in their first innings, but in this second innings they’ve already swept 27 balls for 35 runs, though they’ve also lost three wickets to the shot. The sweep has brought runs — and risk.
10:20 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 131-7 after 45 overs
South Africa pass a key milestone as their lead touches 100, with Corbin Bosch launching a massive slog-sweep off Kuldeep Yadav to help move the score to 131/7.
Bosch hammered a tossed-up delivery wide of off straight into the long-on stands — a huge hit that takes him to 24 off 29 and keeps South Africa fighting. He survived a wrong ’un earlier in the over, the ball brushing the inside edge onto the pad, before ending the over with a leading edge that fell safely away from Kuldeep.
Temba Bavuma added a single thanks to a fumble at cover and moves to 42 off 113.
South Africa now 131/7, the lead exactly 100, and suddenly the game feels alive again.
10:08 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 123-7 after 44 overs
Jasprit Bumrah returns and immediately makes things lively, but South Africa add three runs to move to 123/7. Temba Bavuma battled through a testing over full of uneven bounce — one delivery shot low, another kicked up sharply, both beating the bat and raising dust as they landed.
Bavuma managed to flick the first ball behind square for two, and later defended one into the off-side for a single, moving to 41 off 112. Corbin Bosch remains on 17 off 24, watching the chaos from the non-striker’s end.
The pitch is misbehaving more by the over, and it seems that if South Africa can somehow set India a target around 110–120, this could become a real contest given the conditions and their bowling attack. For now, though, India remain well ahead with SA still three down for 123.
10:06 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 120-7 after 43 overs
South Africa inch to 120/7 as Ravindra Jadeja continues to ask tough questions, even as Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch pick up three runs in the over.
Bavuma dabbed a paddle behind square for a single to reach 38 off 106, while Bosch showed good awareness by staying back to clip a straighter ball wide of mid-on for two, moving to 17 off 24. Jadeja, though, remained dangerous — one delivery ripped sharply off the surface, beating Bosch by a distance and kicking up a puff of dust.
Despite the odd scoring opportunity, India remain firmly in control, with Jadeja’s control and turn keeping both batters under constant pressure.
9:54 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa lead by 87 runs
A productive over for South Africa as they move to 117/7, with Corbin Bosch showing increasing confidence against Kuldeep Yadav. The over began with a crisp cut shot for four, as Bosch pounced on a short, wide delivery and placed it well in front of square.
He followed it up with a smartly executed reverse sweep for a single, before picking up two more leg-byes to end the over. Bosch has moved to 15 off 21, looking far more assured than earlier in the innings.
Temba Bavuma added a single of his own — a soft-handed nudge behind square — to reach 37 off 103.
Kuldeep, switching around the wicket and bowling with a slip and leg slip, still carries plenty of threat, but South Africa have managed to squeeze out eight runs from the over to reduce the deficit slightly.
9:53 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 109-7 after 41 overs
South Africa move to 109/7, adding three more as Temba Bavuma and Corbin Bosch continue to absorb pressure. Ravindra Jadeja, operating round the wicket at times, remained a constant threat and even convinced India to review an LBW shout against Bavuma — but ball-tracking showed it pitched outside leg, so the on-field call stood.
Bavuma nudged one behind square to go to 36 off 101, while Bosch played a couple of tidy square punches for singles and is now 10 off 17. Jadeja kept tightening the screws with sharp drift and turn, though the heavy roller this morning seems to have settled the surface a touch.
9:46 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 106-7 after 40 overs
South Africa edge to 106/7 after a testing over from Axar Patel, with Temba Bavuma grinding his way to 35 off 98. Axar continued to challenge both edges, getting turn and bounce from a length.
The only runs came off a chaotic moment on 39.2 — Bavuma attempted a sweep but was beaten by extra bounce, the ball flicking his shoulder and popping past slip. KL Rahul and Jadeja chased it down to save the boundary, and the batters ran two. Corbin Bosch briefly looked for a risky third before being sent back; a direct hit was checked upstairs, but he was safely home.
Bavuma then defended solidly for the rest of the over, while Bosch remains on 8 off 14 at the non-striker’s end. India still firmly in control with South Africa crawling towards lunch at 106/7.
9:42 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 104-7 after 39 overs
South Africa finally find a boundary but remain under India’s grip at 104/7. Ravindra Jadeja continued to probe relentlessly, but Corbin Bosch picked off a rare loose ball — a drifting delivery down leg — and swept it firmly backward of square for four, moving to 8 off 14.
Jadeja, who now has 4 for 36, still looked dangerous. He beat Temba Bavuma with sharp turn and bounce, and the South African captain had to rely on soft hands to survive. Bavuma added a quick single to reach 33 off 92.
Bosch defended solidly for the rest of the over, getting well forward when Jadeja tossed one up outside off. Despite the boundary, India remain firmly on top with seven wickets down and Jadeja bowling beautifully.
9:41 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 99-7 after 38 overs
Just a single from Axar Patel’s over as South Africa move to 99/7, still under heavy pressure. Axar kept things tight with drift, dip and extra bounce, making scoring difficult for both batters.
Temba Bavuma nudged one wide of mid-on to move to 32 off 89, while Corbin Bosch survived a testing trio of deliveries — beaten on the cut, cramped for room, and then forced to defend on the on-side.
Bosch remains on 4 off 11, and South Africa continue to crawl, still one run short of the 100 mark. Axar’s control has been outstanding in this spell.
9:40 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 98-7 after 37 overs
South Africa inch forward to 98/7, adding only two runs off Ravindra Jadeja’s over as the left-arm spinner continues to dominate with 4 for 31.
Jadeja came close to striking again — he beat Temba Bavuma with a big-turning delivery that narrowly missed off stump, and another ball drifted in to take the leading edge. With a slip and forward short leg in place, every defensive push looks risky.
Corbin Bosch picked up a single down the ground, while Bavuma clipped one behind square to move to 31 off 86. Bosch is on 4 off 8.
India remain firmly in control as Jadeja keeps tightening the screws from one end.
9:38 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: South Africa 96-7
South Africa crawl to 96/7 as Axar Patel keeps the pressure on with another tight over. Just three singles come off it, with Temba Bavuma moving to 30 off 81 and Corbin Bosch to 3 off 7.
Axar continued to bowl with excellent control, troubling Bavuma with a slider that kept angling in — India briefly considered the LBW but the inside edge saved the batter. Bosch collected a couple of singles with soft hands, while Bavuma pushed one into the off-side to rotate strike.
India remain firmly on top, and with a short cover now in place, Axar is tightening the noose further. South Africa still trail significantly at 96/7.
9:25 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India batter short on a deterioting Kolkata pitch
Big setback for India: Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the remainder of the Kolkata Test after being taken to hospital with a neck spasm. Gill was stretchered out of the stadium at the end of Day 2 and taken to a private hospital for precautionary scans. He was seen wearing a neck brace, accompanied by the team doctor and a security liaison officer.
The BCCI has confirmed this morning that Gill will take no further part in the match, meaning India will be one batter short for the rest of the Test.
9:23 AM
1st Test Day 3 | IND vs SA LIVE SCORE: India bowling coach on Kolkata wicket
India bowling coach Morne Morkel admitted his side was "surprised" by how quickly the Eden Gardens surface "deteriorated" after a dramatic second day in which 15 wickets fell and the opening Test swung sharply in India's favour.
India, resuming on 37 for 1, were bowled out for 189, before Ravindra Jadeja (4/29) and Kuldeep Yadav (2/12) left South Africa tottering at 93 for 7, an overall lead of just 63, with only skipper Temba Bavuma (29 off 78) offering resistance.
Morkel said the dressing room had not anticipated such rapid wear and tear on the pitch.
"Yeah, look, I mean, to be honest with you, even we didn't expect a wicket to deteriorate so quickly... we all thought when we watched that first couple of hours that it was a good wicket, so it did deteriorate quite quickly, which was unexpected," he said after the second day's play.
It's this unpredictability that's what make playing in India challenging, he said.
"That's the beauty sometimes of playing in the subcontinent... you need to be able to adapt and react to conditions quite quickly and that's the sort of challenge that we're facing here at the moment."
Despite the pitch's behaviour, Morkel stressed India had prepared to back their strengths.
We've got quality with seam and spin... we cover both bases. For us it's just a matter of what is in front of us and to play that as best as possible.
Morkel further said India had initially assessed the surface to be a good wicket, choosing instead to focus on their plans to attack the South African batting.
The conversation leading up to the game was that it's going to be a good wicket and it's going to be hard work... so we planned more on how we were going to attack and target the South African batting line-up. We took the thought of the conditions out of the equation.
He said the plan was to adjust session by session.
We thought it was going to deteriorate as the match goes on... we would adapt on the day and play it session by session.
Morkel, however, pointed to Bavuma's grit as evidence that runs were still possible.
Temba showed tonight that it is battable if you can rotate strike and have a solid game plan.
He said batting would be about surviving tough bursts.
I thought this morning it was going to be a surface where it's tough to score in stages, but then over two or three overs you can get a couple of runs. It's just about fighting through those little tough periods.
It is Indian opener KL Rahul's first-innings 39 that remains the top score in the match so far, and Morkel said there is no fixed template for batting on this pitch.
I don't think there's a set format where you just survive. You need to transfer a bit of pressure onto the bowler, look to rotate strike and be busy at the crease, he said.
9:18 AM
India vs South Africa 1st Test Day 3 live score updates
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 proceedings in the first Test between India and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest update on the match...
Stay tuned with Business Standard for all the latest update on the match...
Topics : Cricket News India cricket team South Africa cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 9:16 AM IST