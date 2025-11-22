Home / Cricket / News / India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 1: India bowling first after losing the toss

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 1: India bowling first after losing the toss

India made two changes with B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Gill and Axar Patel.

IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 live score
IND vs SA 2nd Test Day 1 live score
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test here on Saturday.
 
South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.
 
Rishabh Pant replaced Shubman Gill as India's captain after the latter was ruled out of the contest due to a neck injury which he suffered in the first Test.
 
India made two more changes with B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Gill and Axar Patel.
 
South Africa made one change with Senuran Muthusamy replacing Corbin Bosch.
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test: Probable Playing 11
 
India Playing 11: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
 
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
 
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 2: PAK beat SL by 5 runs, book final berth

PAK vs SL live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF2 today?

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS Asia Cup Rising Stars SF 1: BAN win super over; Clinch final spot

IND vs BAN live streaming: Where to watch Asia cup Rising stars SF1 today?

Australia vs England HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Ashes Test Day 1: Stokes takes fifier; Starc claims 7 wickets

Topics :India vs South AfricaICC World Test ChampionshipTest Cricket

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story