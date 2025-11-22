India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE 2nd Test Day 1: India bowling first after losing the toss

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against India in the second Test here on Saturday.
South Africa lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test in Kolkata by 30 runs.
Rishabh Pant replaced Shubman Gill as India's captain after the latter was ruled out of the contest due to a neck injury which he suffered in the first Test.
India made two more changes with B Sai Sudharsan and Nitish Kumar Reddy coming in for Gill and Axar Patel.
South Africa made one change with Senuran Muthusamy replacing Corbin Bosch.
India Playing 11: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, B Sai Sudharsan, Dhruv Jurel, Rishabh Pant (c&wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
South Africa Playing 11 (probables): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the Star Sports network in India.
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming of Day 1 of the 2nd Test between India and South Africa will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.