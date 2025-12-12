Home / Cricket / News / India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav hits 100; India in full control
Live New Update

India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: Vaibhav hits 100; India in full control

Ayush Mhatre-led Men in Blue will be aiming for a winning start against hosts UAE in the campaign opener in the U19 Asia Cup 2025

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 live scorercard
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 live scorercard

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 12:06 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

12:06 PM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 16 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 6 6 1 1 1; India U19 177/1 after 22 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 115 (62), Aaron George 52 (59)
 
Ali Shums comes back in the attack for UAE. He gives away 16 runs from the over. 

12:04 PM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 1 1  0 1 1; India U19 161/1 after 21 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 101 (58), Aaron George 50 (57)
 
Shalom D’Souza continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 4 runs from the over. 

12:03 PM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1  0 1 4; India U19 157/1 after 20 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 99 (54), Aaron George 48 (55)
 
Uddish Suri continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 

11:56 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 10 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 1 1 1 1 Wd 4; India U19 151/1 after 19 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 98 (52), Aaron George 43 (52)
 
 
Shalom D’Souza continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 10 runs from the over. 

11:54 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 11 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 1 Wd 1 1 6 0; India U19 141/1 after 18 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 92 (49), Aaron George 40 (48)
 
Uddish Suri comes in the attack for UAE. He gives away 11 runs from the over.

11:48 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 6 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 1 1 1 1 0 2; India U19 130/1 after 17 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 84 (45), Aaron George 38 (46)
 
Shalom D’Souza continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 6 runs from the over. 

11:47 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 20 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 6 6 0 6 1 1; India U19 124/1 after 15 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 82 (43), Aaron George 33 (41)
 
Ahmed Khudadad  continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 20 runs from the over. 

11:38 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 1 0 2 1; India U19 104/1 after 15 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 63 (38), Aaron George 33 (41)
 
Shalom D’Souza continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 4 runs from the over. 

11:33 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 100 up for India

Over Summary: 1 1 0 1 6 2; India U19 100/1 after 14 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 60 (35), Aaron George 32 (38)
 
Ahmed Khudadad comes in the attack for UAE. He gives away 11 runs from the over.

11:30 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 0 0 6 0 1 1; India U19 89/1 after 13 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 51 (32), Aaron George 30 (35)
 
Shalom D’Souza continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 8 runs from the over. 

11:26 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 9 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 6 2 1 0 0 0; India U19 81/1 after 12 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 44 (27), Aaron George 29 (34)
 
Noorullah Ayobi continues the attack for UAE. He gives away9 runs from the over. 

11:22 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 13 runs from the over!

Over Summary: 4 1 0 1 1 6; India U19 72/1 after 11 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 35 (24), Aaron George 29 (31)
 
Shalom D’Souza comes in the attack for UAE. He gives away 13 runs from the over.

11:18 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 1 run from the over!

Over Summary: 1 0 0 0 0 0; India U19 59/1 after 10 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 29 (21), Aaron George 22 (28)
 
Noorullah Ayobi continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 1 runs from the over. 

11:13 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 50 comes up for India

Over Summary: 0 0 0 2 4 4; India U19 58/1 after 9 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 28 (20), Aaron George 22 (23)
 
Yug Sharma continues the attack for UAE. He gives away 10 runs from the over. 

11:08 AM

India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 4 runs from the over!

Over Summary: Wd Wd 0 0 0 1 0 1; India U19 48/1 after 8 overs; Vaibhav Suryavanshi 28 (20), Aaron George 12 (17)
 
Noorullah Ayobi comes in the attack for UAE. He gives away 4 runs from the over. 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia cricket team

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News