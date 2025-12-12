India vs UAE LIVE SCORE UPDATES U19 Asia Cup 2025: All eyes on Vaibhav-Ayush; toss at 10 am IST
Ayush Mhatre-led Men in Blue will be aiming for a winning start against hosts UAE in the campaign opener in the U19 Asia Cup 2025
The Asia Cup 2025 gets underway today in Dubai, with India U19 and UAE U19 meeting in the tournament’s first fixture at the ICC Academy Ground. India enter the competition as one of the early favourites, backed by dominant recent form. Their clean sweep over Australia U19 showcased a well-settled batting group, with Vedant Trivedi emerging as the standout performer after compiling 173 runs in three games. Alongside him, the solidity of Abhigyan Kundu and Vaibhav Suryavanshi provides India with a confident and in-form top order, something they will hope to capitalise on in their opening match.
UAE U19, on the other hand, approach the tournament with the intention of resetting their campaign. A tough run of four consecutive losses has tested the young side, and their defeat to Afghanistan U19 by 180 runs in the qualifiers exposed areas needing improvement. With Yayin Rai stepping in as the new captain, UAE will aim to channel the advantage of home conditions. Much will depend on how players like Madhav Manoj Nair, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri and Yug Jai Sharma handle the pressure of a big-stage opener.
Both teams have contrasting build-ups, setting the stage for an intriguing start to the Asia Cup.
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing 11 probable
India U19 playing 11 (probable): Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Kanishk Chouhan, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Pangalia, Khilan A. Patel, Henil Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan
UAE U19 playing 11 (probable): Prithvi Madhu, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Yayin Rai (C), Saleh Amin (WK), Noorullah Ayobi, Ahmed Khodadad, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Yug Sharma, Zainullah Rahmani, Aliasgar Shums, Uddish Suri
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE TOSS
The toss for the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between India skipper Ayush Mhatre and UAE skipper Yayin Rai will take place at 10 am IST.
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE TELECAST
Sony Sports Network will telecast the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025: LIVE STREAMING
The Sony LIV app and website will live-stream the India vs UAE match in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 in India.
9:50 AM
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: UAE's probable playing 11
9:40 AM
India vs UAE U19 Asia Cup 2025 LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's probable playing 11
9:30 AM
