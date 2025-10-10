India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: IND eyeing clean sweep; Toss at 9 AM IST

India and West Indies clash in the second and final Test of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, beginning today. India head into the match with a 1-0 lead after a commanding victory in the first Test, where they defeated the visitors by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The opening Test saw West Indies struggle to compete, as they were bowled out twice within three days. India lost just five wickets across the match, highlighting the one-sided nature of the contest. Despite the result, the pitch didn’t offer much for the bowlers, and the West Indies' downfall was largely due to poor shot selection and a lack of application with the bat.

Heading into the second Test, Roston Chase and his team will be looking for a far better showing. While winning may be a tough ask, putting up a fight will be crucial. Senior players like Chase and Shai Hope need to lead from the front.

ALSO READ: India vs West Indies Head-to-Head stats in Test cricket over the years For India, focus will be on Sai Sudharsan, who is looking to make an impact. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja will aim to continue their strong form.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:

India playing 11 (probable): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11 (probable): Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

