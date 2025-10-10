India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: India batting first; No changes in playing eleven
The opening Test saw West Indies struggle to compete, as they were bowled out twice within three days.
The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch is expected to offer another fast-paced contest, with India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlighting a “dry patch” that could assist seamers.
This makes Nitish Kumar Reddy’s inclusion as a seam-bowling all-rounder even more valuable for India’s lineup.
India’s batting unit, bolstered by the form of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja, looks well-equipped to capitalize on the conditions in Delhi.
Should India bat first, their top order is likely to take charge against a West Indies bowling unit that looked largely ineffective in the first Test, with the exception of Jayden Seales — potentially setting the tone for another one-sided and short-lived match.
