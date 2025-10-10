Friday, October 10, 2025 | 09:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: India batting first; No changes in playing eleven
Live

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: India batting first; No changes in playing eleven

The opening Test saw West Indies struggle to compete, as they were bowled out twice within three days.

Image Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs WI 2nd Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India and West Indies clash in the second and final Test of the series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, beginning today. India head into the match with a 1-0 lead after a commanding victory in the first Test, where they defeated the visitors by an innings and 140 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and has decided to bat first in New Delhi on the day.
 
The opening Test saw West Indies struggle to compete, as they were bowled out twice within three days. India lost just five wickets across the match, highlighting the one-sided nature of the contest. Despite the result, the pitch didn’t offer much for the bowlers, and the West Indies' downfall was largely due to poor shot selection and a lack of application with the bat.
 
Heading into the second Test, Roston Chase and his team will be looking for a far better showing. While winning may be a tough ask, putting up a fight will be crucial. Senior players like Chase and Shai Hope need to lead from the front.
 
For India, focus will be on Sai Sudharsan, who is looking to make an impact. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja will aim to continue their strong form. 
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11:  Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 1 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here
9:02 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Shubman Gill wins the toss!

India skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and has decided to bat first in New Delhi on the day.
8:50 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: Kotla pitch a good one for India!

The Feroz Shah Kotla pitch is expected to offer another fast-paced contest, with India’s assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate highlighting a “dry patch” that could assist seamers.

This makes Nitish Kumar Reddy’s inclusion as a seam-bowling all-rounder even more valuable for India’s lineup.

India’s batting unit, bolstered by the form of KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, and Ravindra Jadeja, looks well-equipped to capitalize on the conditions in Delhi.

Should India bat first, their top order is likely to take charge against a West Indies bowling unit that looked largely ineffective in the first Test, with the exception of Jayden Seales — potentially setting the tone for another one-sided and short-lived match.

8:41 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 1: IND eyeing another dominant win!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 1 of the India vs West Indies 2nd Test at Arun Jaitley Stadium New Delhi. Shubman Gill and co. would be looking forward to another dominant display to wrap up the 2-match series at home this time round while the visitors would be hoping for a more satisfactory performance from their side. Toss at 9 AM IST.
Connect with us on WhatsApp
Topics : Shubman Gill India vs West Indies India cricket team West Indies cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon