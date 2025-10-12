India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 3: Kuldeep bags a 3-fer; WI lose their 6th wicket

Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi sees India finding themselves firmly in control, having posted a mammoth 518/5 declared in their first innings before reducing the visitors to 140/4 at stumps on Day 2. West Indies still trail by 378 runs and face an uphill task to avoid defeat.

Shubman Gill led from the front with a composed, unbeaten 129, his fifth century as Test captain, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream run with a commanding 175 before being run out in unfortunate fashion. Contributions from Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) added further heft to India’s imposing total.

India’s spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja (3 wickets), struck at regular intervals to dismantle the West Indies top order, despite the pitch offering minimal assistance. Jadeja was quick to downplay Jaiswal’s run-out, saying such moments are part of the game.

WI 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 3: West Indies 1st Inning 140-4 (43 ov) CRR:3.26 Batter R B 4s 6s SR John Campbell c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja 10 25 2 0 40 Tagenarine Chanderpaul c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 34 67 4 1 50.75 Alick Athanaze c R Jadeja b K Yadav 41 84 5 1 48.81 Shai Hope Not out 31 46 5 0 67.39 Roston Chase (C) c & b R Jadeja 0 7 0 0 0 Tevin Imlach (WK) Not out 14 31 2 0 45.16 Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 2, p 0) Total 140 (4 wkts, 43 Ov) Yet to Bat Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales Fall of Wickets 21-1(John Campbell 7.2),87-2(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27.3),106-3(Alick Athanaze 32.1),107-4(Roston Chase 33.3) Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO Jasprit Bumrah 6 3 18 0 0 0 3 Mohammed Siraj 4 0 9 0 0 0 2.25 Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 37 3 2 0 2.64 Kuldeep Yadav 12 3 45 1 0 0 3.75 Washington Sundar 7 1 23 0 0 0 3.29

India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:

India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here