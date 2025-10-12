Home / Cricket / News / India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 3: Kuldeep bags a 3-fer; WI lose their 6th wicket
India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 3: Kuldeep bags a 3-fer; WI lose their 6th wicket

Tevin Imlach is dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav as the visitors lose their 6th wicket with just over 160 runs on the board. Kuldeep joins Jadeja with a 3-fer of his own.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
IND vs WI
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 10:13 AM IST
Day 3 of the second Test between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi sees India finding themselves firmly in control, having posted a mammoth 518/5 declared in their first innings before reducing the visitors to 140/4 at stumps on Day 2. West Indies still trail by 378 runs and face an uphill task to avoid defeat.
 
Shubman Gill led from the front with a composed, unbeaten 129, his fifth century as Test captain, while Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream run with a commanding 175 before being run out in unfortunate fashion. Contributions from Dhruv Jurel (44) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (43) added further heft to India’s imposing total.
 
India’s spinners, led by Ravindra Jadeja (3 wickets), struck at regular intervals to dismantle the West Indies top order, despite the pitch offering minimal assistance. Jadeja was quick to downplay Jaiswal’s run-out, saying such moments are part of the game.
 
West Indies’ hopes now rest on Shai Hope and the lower order, with plenty of time left and India pushing for a series sweep.  
  WI 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 3: 
West Indies 1st Inning
140-4 (43 ov) CRR:3.26
Batter   R B 4s 6s SR  
John Campbell c S Sudharsan b R Jadeja 10 25 2 0 40  
Tagenarine Chanderpaul c KL Rahul b R Jadeja 34 67 4 1 50.75  
Alick Athanaze c R Jadeja b K Yadav 41 84 5 1 48.81  
Shai Hope Not out 31 46 5 0 67.39  
Roston Chase (C) c & b R Jadeja 0 7 0 0 0  
Tevin Imlach (WK) Not out 14 31 2 0 45.16  
Extras 10 (b 0, Ib 8, w 0, nb 2, p 0)  
Total 140 (4 wkts, 43 Ov)  
Yet to Bat Justin Greaves,Jomel Warrican,Khary Pierre,Anderson Phillip,Jayden Seales  
Fall of Wickets
21-1(John Campbell 7.2),87-2(Tagenarine Chanderpaul 27.3),106-3(Alick Athanaze 32.1),107-4(Roston Chase 33.3)
Bowler O M R W NB WD ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 6 3 18 0 0 0 3
Mohammed Siraj 4 0 9 0 0 0 2.25
Ravindra Jadeja 14 3 37 3 2 0 2.64
Kuldeep Yadav 12 3 45 1 0 0 3.75
Washington Sundar 7 1 23 0 0 0 3.29
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test playing 11:
 
India playing 11: Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
 
West Indies playing 11: Tagenarine Chanderpaul, John Campbell, Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Shai Hope(w), Roston Chase(c), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre, Johann Layne, Jayden Seales
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live telecast: The live telecast for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the Star Sports network.
 
India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 3 live streaming: The live streaming for Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
Stay tuned for all the updates on Day 3 of India vs West Indies 2nd Test match from New Delhi here
 

10:11 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Kuldeep strikes again!

Imlach is dismissed on the day as Kuldeep Yadav strikes again via LBW. The WI review goes to waste as the visitors lose their 6th wicket of the day.

10:01 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: India tighten their grip!

India tightened their grip on the match during overs 46–50 with disciplined bowling and a key breakthrough. Jasprit Bumrah maintained relentless pressure, bowling two consecutive maiden overs and keeping Tevin Imlach tied down with a probing line and length. Kuldeep Yadav struck in the 50th over, deceiving Shai Hope (36) with a drifting delivery that beat the bat and hit the off-stump — a crucial blow just as Hope looked settled. Tevin Imlach remained cautious on 21* (61), while Justin Greaves got off the mark with a single. At 157/5, West Indies are still trailing significantly and struggling to build partnerships.

9:57 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Kuldeep gets the breakthrough!

Shai Hope cleaned up by Kuldeep Yadav as he gets the breakthrough Team India needed in the morning.

9:42 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 0 0 1; WI 152/4 after 46 overs; Shai Hope 33 (53) Imlach 20 (41)
 
Kuldeep continues the attack for India and concedes 2 runs from the over.

9:39 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: 8 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 4lb 0 4; WI 150/4 after 45 overs; Shai Hope 32 (51) Imlach 19 (38)
 
Bumrah continues the attack for India and concedes 8 runs from the over.

9:34 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 1 1; WI 142/4 after 44 overs; Shai Hope 32 (51) Imlach 15 (32)
 
Kuldeep Yadav continues the attack for India and concedes 2 runs from the over.

9:31 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Action begins!

Kuldeep Yadav begins the first session of the day against Shai Hope!

9:17 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Action to begin soon!

We are less than 15 minutes away from the action to begin in New Delhi as fans look to gather today on an eventful Sunday for Indian cricket.

9:09 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Warrican surprised with lack of turn!

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican expressed his surprise at the pitch conditions in Delhi, admitting he had expected more turn from the outset based on previous matches at the venue.
 
“From what I saw in earlier games between England and New Zealand, the ball was spinning sharply from day one. I came in with similar expectations, but that clearly hasn’t been the case,” Warrican said.
 
While acknowledging that the surface was more suited to batting over the first two days, he remained focused on the team’s collective goal. “As a spinner, it was a bit disappointing, but this is a team game. The pitch has been good for batting so far, and now it’s up to us to put up a solid total,” he added.

9:01 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Jadeja on slow turners!

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja clarified that India had deliberately opted for slow-turning pitches for the ongoing series against West Indies, distancing the current strategy from the rank turners used in the New Zealand series last year, which didn’t yield the desired results.
 
Speaking after claiming three wickets on Day 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Jadeja pointed out that the Delhi pitch requires greater physical effort and depends more on shoulder strength to generate turn.
 
“This isn’t surprising, we specifically asked for slow turners, not rank turners,” Jadeja said, adding that the team anticipated gradual assistance from the surface as the match progressed. His composed assessment reflected India’s tactical shift and comfort with grinding out results on less dramatic pitches.

8:52 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: Day 2 recap!

Day 2 began with early drama as Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out for 175 following a mix-up with captain Shubman Gill. Despite the setback, Gill stayed calm and continued to steer the innings with confidence and authority.
 
By the close of play, he had firmly put the morning incident behind him, guiding India into a dominant position and keeping them on track for another convincing win. Gill’s unbeaten century showcased his composure, technique, and leadership, underlining his value not just as a dependable batter but also as a tactically astute skipper.
 
India ended the day well on top, with West Indies still trailing significantly and under pressure to stay in the contest.

8:41 AM

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE UPDATES 2nd Test Day 3: India eyeing early breakthroughs!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 3 of the 2nd Test between India and West Indies at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. India will be looking to get early wicket in the 1st session so as tighten their grip in the tie and complete a clean sweep in the series. Action begins at 9:30 AM
Topics :India vs West IndiesTest CricketICC World Test ChampionshipIndia cricket teamWest Indies cricket team

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 8:38 AM IST

