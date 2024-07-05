India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I: Playing 11, live time (IST) and live streaming

After the euphoria of the T20 World Cup victory, live cricket will be back with the young Indian brigade, led by Shubman Gill, will be up against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club (HSC) in Harare, Zimbabwe on Saturday, July 6.

It will be the first match of the five-match series between the two teams. Zimbabwe, who could not qualify for the T20 World Cup 2024, will be looking to make a big impression this time around. India has new faces on the block like Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma and Harshit Rana who would be eager to showcase their talent.

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (C), Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar

Zimbabwe playing 11 probable: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza (C), Wesley Madhevere, Clive Madande (WK), Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have come up against each other on 8 occasions. The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against the Chevrons.

Total matches played: 8

India won: 6

Zimbabwe won: 2

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana

Zimbabwe Squad for India series: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 1st T20I Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the IND vs ZIM live toss take place on Saturday (July 6)?

In the IND vs ZIM match, the live toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I live match start on July 6?

India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on July 6 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 1st T20I match in India?

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 1st T20I and it will broadcast the IND vs ZIM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Star Sports 1 HD and SD channels while Star Sports 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I match in India?

Disney plus Hotstar live stream the IND vs ZIM 1st T20I match in India.