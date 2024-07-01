Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Zimbabwe vs India full schedule, squads, live match time (IST), streaming

Check India vs Zimbabwe full fixture, live toss and match timings, live streaming and telecast in India here

India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024
India's tour of Zimbabwe 2024
Anish Kumar New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 3:26 PM IST
After winning the elusive ICC Trophy, a young Indian side will be in action from July 6 to July 14, 2024. India's tour of Zimbabwe will comprise a five-match T20 International series.

Only two members—Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal—from India's 15-member squad for T20 World Cup 2024 are part of the Zimbabwe tour.

India Squad for T20 World Cup 2024

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy were rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.

The tour gained much more importance after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals. The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in 2026, to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India.

India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.

Zimbabwe vs India full schedule and venues

India vs Zimbabwe full schedule, match timings and venues
Matches Day and Date Time (IST) Venue
1st T20I Saturday and July 6 4:30 PM IST Harare Sports Club
2nd T20I Sunday and July 7 4:30 PM IST Harare Sports Club
3rd T20I Wednesday and July 10 4:30 PM IST Harare Sports Club
4th T20I Saturday and July 13 4:30 PM IST Harare Sports Club
5th T20I Sunday and July 14 4:30 PM IST Harare Sports Club

India vs Zimbabwe live match timings (IST), live streaming and telecast


When will the India tour of Zimbabwe begin?

India's tour of Zimbabwe will begin on July 6, 2024.

At what time India vs Zimbabwe live toss will take place in Harare?

The ZIM vs IND live toss will take place at 4 PM, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)

At what time Zimbabwe vs India live match will kick-start in Harare?

The India vs Zimbabwe live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast IND vs ZIM T20s in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast Zimbabwe vs India on Sony TEN 5 with English commentary and Sony TEN 3 with Hindi commentary.

How to watch live streaming of India vs Zimbabwe T20 series in India?

Sony LIV app will live stream IND vs ZIM T20 series in India. 

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 3:26 PM IST

