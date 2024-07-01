Zimbabwe vs India full schedule, squads, live match time (IST), streaming

Youngsters Riyan Parag, Abhishek Sharma, and Nitish Reddy were rewarded for their exploits in the last IPL with maiden India call-ups under the captaincy of Shubman Gill.
The tour gained much more importance after Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravindra Jadeja retired from T20 Internationals. The 10th edition of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup will take place in 2026, to be jointly hosted by Sri Lanka and India.
India's squad for T20I series against Zimbabwe: Shubman Gill (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Sanju Samson (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Nitish Reddy, Riyan Parag, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Tushar Deshpande.
Zimbabwe vs India full schedule and venues
