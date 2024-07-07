India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Playing 11, live time (IST) and live streaming

After a crushing defeat in the first game when they failed to chase down 116, world champions India (though none of the players part of the playing 11 of that team are present here at the moment) would be looking to give it back to the Zimbabweans in the second T20I between the two teams at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Sunday, July 7 (today).

Zimbabwe, led by dynamic skipper Skindar Raza, on the other hand, would look to make it 2-0 and put pressure on the Indian team before the return of the World Cup heroes Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube to this squad. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

India will not look to change their combination after just one bad result. Zimbabwe might draft in either Tadiwanashe Marumani or Antum Naqvi in place of Innocent Kaia for the opening slot.

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I Playing 11 prediction

India playing 11 probable: Shubman Gill(c), Abhishek Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Riyan Parag, Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed

Zimbabwe playing 11 probable: Tadiwanashe Marumani/ Innocent Kaia/ Antum Naqvi, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Sikandar Raza(c), Dion Myers, Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Wellington Masakadza, Luke Jongwe, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara

India vs Zimbabwe head-to-head

India and Zimbabwe have come up against each other on 9 occasions. The Men in Blue have had the upper hand against the Chevrons.

Total matches played: 9

India won: 6

Zimbabwe won: 3

No result: 00

Abandoned: 00

Squads:

India Squad for Zimbabwe tour: Shubman Gill(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel(w), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Harshit Rana

Zimbabwe Squad for India series: Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Sikandar Raza(c), Johnathan Campbell, Clive Madande(w), Innocent Kaia, Wessly Madhevere, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Brandon Mavuta, Dion Myers, Faraz Akram, Antum Naqvi

India (IND) vs Zimbabwe (ZIM) 2nd T20I Playing 11, live toss time, live Streaming telecast

At what time will the IND vs ZIM live toss take place on Saturday (July 7)?

In the IND vs ZIM match, the live toss will take place at 4:00 PM IST.

At what time will the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I live match start on July 7?

India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I live match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on July 7 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare.

Which TV Channels will live telecast the India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the 2nd T20I and it will broadcast the IND vs ZIM match. The live commentary in English will be available on Sony Six's HD and SD channels while Sony Ten 3 HD and SD channels will broadcast the game in Hindi commentary.

How to watch the live Streaming of the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I match in India?

Sony LIV will livestream the IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I match in India.