India vs Sri Lanka full schedule, live match timings, squads, streaming

India's newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir will embark on a new journey with the national cricket team during the Sri Lanka tour, starting July 26. India's tour of Sri Lanka will comprise three T20 Internationals followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs).

This will be India's first white-ball bilateral trip to Sri Lanka since 2021. During that tour, Rahul Dravid served as the stand-in coach with Shikhar Dhawan leading a second-string side.

India tour of Sri Lanka 2024 venues

The T20 Internationals will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.

The three-match ODI series will be hosted by Colombo's R Premadasa International Stadium.

Sri Lanka vs India match dates, timings





Sri Lanka vs India match dates and timings T20 Internationals Matches Day and Date Time Venue 1st T20 Friday and July 26th 7 PM IST Pallekele 2nd T20 Saturday and July 27th 7 PM IST Pallekele 3rd T20 Monday and July 29th 7 PM IST Pallekele IND vs SL ODIs full schedule, dates and timings Matches Day and Date Time Venue 1st ODI Thursday and August 1st 2:30 PM IST Colombo 2nd ODI Sunday and August 4th 2:30 PM IST Colombo 3rd ODI Wednesday and August 7th 2:30 PM IST Colombo

India squad announcement and team news

India's squad for the Sri Lanka series is expected to be announced after the India vs Zimbabwe tour concludes on July 14.

Hardik Pandya is expected to return as India captain following Rohit Sharma’s retirement after the T20 World Cup success in Barbados. Suryakumar Yadav could also return to India's squad after a much-needed rest.

With India set to play 10 Test matches in the coming 12 months, pace spearheads Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj could be rested for the white-ball series.

Sri Lanka squad announcement and team news

Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya has replaced Chris Silverwood as coach after the team's poor performance in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

Sri Lanka will also have a new skipper after Wanindu Hasaranga stepped down from his post on Thursday.

Sri Lanka vs India key dates, live toss timings, live streaming and telecast

When will India's tour of Sri Lanka 2024 begin?

India's tour of Sri Lanka will begin on July 26. The white ball tour ends on August 7.

What will be the match timings of India vs Sri Lanka T20 Internationals, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

There is no time difference in India and Sri Lanka's time zone. The T20 Internationals will begin at 7 PM IST.

At what time will live toss take place during Sri Lanka vs India T20s?

As per the rules, the IND vs SL live toss will take place 30 minutes before the scheduled start of play, i.e. 6:30 PM IST.

What will be the match timings of the India vs Sri Lanka ODIs, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The ODI matches in Sri Lanka will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Sri Lanka matches in India?

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights to matches played in Sri Lanka for India. Sony Ten 5 will live telecast with English Commentary. Sony TEN 3 will live telecast IND vs SL matches with Hindi Commentary.

How to watch the live streaming of SL vs IND matches in India?

Sony LIV will live stream IND vs SL matches in India.