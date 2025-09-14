India-W vs Australia-W LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Harmanpreet wins toss for IND; opts to bat first

Indian women's cricket team are facing Austarlian women's cricket at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in the 1st ODI of the three match series as their last preparation for upcoming ICC Women's World Cup starting later this month. Indian skipper Harmanpreet kaur wins the toss and opts to bat first. The home team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, arrives in confident spirits after a series win against England and an impressive record of 12 wins in their last 14 ODIs this year. The team’s batting, anchored by Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues, will look to exploit favourable home conditions, while Renuka Singh Thakur spearheads a balanced pace attack supported by Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma’s spin.

Australia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight ODI series and remain the sport’s standard-bearers, having swept India 3-0 in their last away encounter. Alyssa Healy’s sharp leadership and batting, alongside the all-round class of Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Ashleigh Gardner, make them formidable visitors. With several stars fresh off The Hundred, Australia aim to strike top form before defending their world title. Both teams see this contest as a litmus test for squad depth and tactical readiness on the eve of a global tournament. Expect a high-quality battle with momentum and psychological edge at stake in Chandigarh’s World Cup rehearsal.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Playing 11

India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud

Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: LIVE TELECAST

The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: LIVE STREAMING

The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

