India-W vs Australia-W LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI: Harmanpreet wins toss for IND; opts to bat first
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE UPDATES: Harmanpreet & Co. will look to gain momentum ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025 with a series win vs defending champions
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Indian women's cricket team are facing Austarlian women's cricket at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in the 1st ODI of the three match series as their last preparation for upcoming ICC Women's World Cup starting later this month. Indian skipper Harmanpreet kaur wins the toss and opts to bat first. The home team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, arrives in confident spirits after a series win against England and an impressive record of 12 wins in their last 14 ODIs this year. The team’s batting, anchored by Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, and Jemimah Rodrigues, will look to exploit favourable home conditions, while Renuka Singh Thakur spearheads a balanced pace attack supported by Radha Yadav and Deepti Sharma’s spin.
Australia, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last eight ODI series and remain the sport’s standard-bearers, having swept India 3-0 in their last away encounter. Alyssa Healy’s sharp leadership and batting, alongside the all-round class of Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, and Ashleigh Gardner, make them formidable visitors. With several stars fresh off The Hundred, Australia aim to strike top form before defending their world title. Both teams see this contest as a litmus test for squad depth and tactical readiness on the eve of a global tournament. Expect a high-quality battle with momentum and psychological edge at stake in Chandigarh’s World Cup rehearsal.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Playing 11
India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: LIVE TELECAST
The live telecast of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI: LIVE STREAMING
The live streaming of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI match here.
1:20 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Pitch report
The New Chandigarh stadium is set to stage its maiden international match, having previously hosted 11 IPL games over the past two seasons. With no prior international record, the pitch conditions remain largely untested for both teams. Weather forecasts suggest a partly cloudy Sunday, with a chance of afternoon showers before clearer skies are expected later in the day.
1:10 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Australia's playing 11 for the match
Australia Women Playing 11: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt
1:05 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India's playing 11 for the match
India Women Playing 11: Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani, Kranti Goud
1:01 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: India win the toss
India win the toss and opt to bat first.
12:55 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Toss to take place soon
The toss for the first ODI between India women and Australia women willl take place at 1 PM IST, i.e., just 5 minutes from now. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
12:45 PM
IND-W vs AUS-W 1st ODI LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of the 1st ODI between the India women and Australia women. Both teams will be using the series as final preparation ahead of the Women's World Cup 2025, starting later this month. But which of these two teams will starrt the series with a win? Stay tuned to find out.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 12:45 PM IST