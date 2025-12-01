Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar hails Virat Kohli as the 'ODI G.O.A.T'

Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar on Sunday hailed Virat Kohli as the greatest one-day cricketer of all time, saying the Indian icon's world-record tally of centuries underline his unmatched stature in the format.

Kohli on Sunday brought up his 52nd ODI century, amassing 135 off 120 balls to help India post 349 for 8 against South Africa in the first ODI.

"I don't think there's any doubt about that. I mean, it's not just me. I think those who have played with him and against him, they all agree that he is the greatest in the one-day format," Gavaskar told Jiostar.

"Look, you scored 52 hundreds. That actually sets you up right up there in stratosphere, so to speak." The former India captain pointed out that even Australia's Ricky Ponting had acknowledged Kohli's brilliance. "I just heard that Ricky Ponting said that Kohli's the best that he's seen in one-day cricket. I mean, when an Australian captain says that -- and everyone will agree that it is rare, very rare to get praise from an Australian, that Kohli was the best, then I don't think there's any argument with that." Gavaskar said surpassing Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record of 51 ODI hundreds places Kohli in a league of his own.

"I'm also, you know, Sachin has been absolutely right up there with 51 hundreds. But when you pass the great Sachin Tendulkar, then you know where you stand, he said. Gavaskar said Kohli's unmatched success in one-day cricket comes from his clarity of temperament and an unshakeable understanding of his own game. He understands his game very well, that's the key. I think as a batter sometimes you see other players and you think, look I can bat like him. But no, he's got a different pickup, different way of bringing the bat speed down. You've got to know what is your strength as a batter," he said.

Gavaskar said Kohli doesn't copy anybody and instead sticks to the method. "This is my strength, I know this is what I can do well and you stick to that. And that's what Kohli does. You see that he does not, even when the off spinner was bowling, he wasn't looking, Rohit Sharma hit him mid-wicket. But Kohli hit it straight towards long on, straight bat. He didn't try to do like Sharma did. "That is the key, knowing his strength, sticking to it, because he knows he's got how many runs in that. He's got 51 centuries and now 52nd. So he knows the way he plays is best suited for him, Gavaskar said.