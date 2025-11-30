Rohit Sharma eclipses Afridi to become leading six-hitter in ODI cricket

ALSO READ: India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE UPDATES 1st ODI

Former Indian skipper and Indian legend Rohit Sharma created history in the first ODI vs South Africa at Ranchi’s JSCA International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as he broke the long-time standing record of Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi and became the batter with the most sixes in ODI cricket. Rohit started the match with 349 sixes to his name and was two behind Afridi’s record of most sixes (351). He hit two sixes off Subrayen’s over to equal Afridi’s record and became only the second batter with 350 sixes in One-Day Internationals. He finally got his third six in the 20th over off Marco Jansen to take the top spot in the list.