Abhishek's 32-ball hundred triggers historic, record-packed SMAT night

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

After a quiet comeback in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Punjab skipper Abhishek Sharma erupted in spectacular fashion, delivering a record-shattering century against a seasoned Bengal attack at Hyderabad’s Gymkhana Ground on Sunday.

Opening after winning the toss, the left-hander hit top gear instantly, storming to a 12-ball fifty, dismantling his former SunRisers Hyderabad teammate Mohammed Shami for 23 runs in a single over.

A Boundary-Fuelled Fifty

ALSO READ: Kohli's strike-rotation ability will be crucial in the ODI series: KL Rahul What made the knock even more astonishing was the manner in which it unfolded, 50 of his first 51 runs came entirely through boundaries, featuring five fours and five sixes. Alongside Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek powered Punjab past 120 inside eight overs, with both openers reaching their half-centuries in a blaze.

Abhishek Levels Rohit, Trails Only Kohli Abhishek’s assault continued as he surged to a 32-ball hundred, hammering 11 sixes and seven fours. This landmark effort marked his 8th T20 century, equalling Rohit Sharma’s tally. Among Indian batters, only Virat Kohli (9) now has more T20 hundreds. Abhishek Sharma: India’s New T20 Trailblazer Key Records Among Indians Most T20 sixes in a calendar year: 91*

Joint second-most T20 centuries: 8

Joint second-fastest Indian to a T20 fifty: 12 balls

Joint third-fastest Indian T20 hundred: 32 balls

Second-highest T20 score by an Indian man: 148

Second-most sixes in a T20 innings: 16

Second-most runs in boundaries in an Indian innings: 128 His numbers reflect a batter who has rapidly evolved into one of India’s premier T20 power-hitters.