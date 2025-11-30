Rohit-Kohli shine bright, record 20th 100-run partnership in ODI cricket

India’s star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another milestone to their illustrious careers during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi today. The pair stitched together their 20th century partnership in One-Day International cricket, moving them into joint second place for the most 100-run stands in ODIs.

Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have more century stands in ODIs, with 26. Sri Lanka’s legendary pair Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara were just above Rohit and Kohli with 20, making the Indian pair tied with them now for second place.

ALSO READ: Rohit Sharma eclipses Afridi to become leading six-hitter in ODI cricket The Rohit-Kohli combination has accumulated over 5,400 partnership runs, ranking second on the all-time list of ODI partnerships by runs, behind Tendulkar and Ganguly’s monumental 8,227 runs from 176 matches.