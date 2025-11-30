Home / Cricket / News / Rohit-Kohli shine bright, record 20th 100-run partnership in ODI cricket

Rohit-Kohli shine bright, record 20th 100-run partnership in ODI cricket

The Rohit-Kohli combination has accumulated over 5,400 partnership runs, ranking second on the all-time list of ODI partnerships by runs, behind Tendulkar and Ganguly's monumental 8,227 runs.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continued their red hot form from Sydney in Ranchi to put up a 136-run stand vs SA
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 3:21 PM IST
India’s star duo Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli added another milestone to their illustrious careers during the first ODI against South Africa in Ranchi today. The pair stitched together their 20th century partnership in One-Day International cricket, moving them into joint second place for the most 100-run stands in ODIs.
 
Only Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly have more century stands in ODIs, with 26. Sri Lanka’s legendary pair Tillakaratne Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara were just above Rohit and Kohli with 20, making the Indian pair tied with them now for second place.
 
The Rohit-Kohli combination has accumulated over 5,400 partnership runs, ranking second on the all-time list of ODI partnerships by runs, behind Tendulkar and Ganguly’s monumental 8,227 runs from 176 matches. 
 
This remarkable milestone further cements Rohit and Kohli’s reputation as one of the most prolific batting pairs in modern ODI cricket, capable of turning games with their explosive yet consistent performances. The duo sitched up a 136-run partnership in 109 deliveries before Rohit Sharma had to walk back at 57 after getting dismissed via LBW on Marco Jansen's delivery.  Kohli however went on to bat on the day crossing the 80-run mark within 25 overs. 
Most 100-Run Partnerships in ODI Cricket
Rank Partnership Team No. of 100-Run Stands
1 Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav Ganguly IND 26
2 Tillakaratne Dilshan & Kumar Sangakkara SL 20
2 Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli IND 20
4 Shikhar Dhawan & Rohit Sharma IND 18
5 Adam Gilchrist & Mathew Hayden AUS 16
 

Topics :Rohit SharmaVirat KohliIndia cricket teamIndia vs South Africa

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 3:20 PM IST

