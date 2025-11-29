India vs South Africa 1st ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

India will look to resolve key selection puzzles when they take on South Africa on Sunday in the first ODI at Ranchi, where Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for a short yet significant audition that could shape their 2027 World Cup future. With only six ODIs in the next two months, every innings matters for the two icons who now operate in a single format.

The venue carries symbolism for Rohit, who was backed as a full-time opener here in 2013. A decade later, he returns seeking another phase of renewal. India enter the series without Bumrah, Siraj, Gill and Iyer, leaving KL Rahul and coach Gautam Gambhir with both opportunities and challenges.

ALSO READ: MI vs RCB to Open WPL 2026 on January 9; Final Scheduled for February 5 South Africa, buoyed by their Test-series triumph, will rely on emerging pacers Gerald Coetzee and Nandre Burger, while Keshav Maharaj anchors their spin threat. With confidence flowing, the visitors remain a dangerous white-ball unit. India vs South Africa 1st ODI playing 11 India Playing 11 (probable): Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c & wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh South Africa Playing 11 (probable): Quinton de Kock (wk), Ryan Rickelton, Temba Bavuma (c), Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Tony de Zorzi, Dewald Brevis, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi

India vs South Africa ODI head-to-head stats Total matches played: 94

India won: 40

South Africa won: 51

No result: 3 Squad of both teams: India squad: Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen. India vs South Africa 1st ODI: Live telecast and streaming details When will India vs South Africa 1st ODI take place?

The first ODI match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Sunday (November 30). What is the venue of IND vs SA 1st ODI? The JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi, will host the India vs South Africa 1st ODI on Sunday. What is India vs South Africa 1st ODI live toss time? The IND vs SA 1st ODI live toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs South Africa 1st ODI? The India vs South Africa 1st ODI live match will begin at 1:30 PM IST.