Home / Cricket / News / Indian players visit Puri temple ahead of India vs England 2nd ODI

The trio sought blessings from Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra at the temple during an early morning visit.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 10:12 PM IST
Ahead of their second ODI match against England, three Indian cricketers—Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, and Axar Patel—paid a visit to the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri on Saturday.  Sundar, Varun, Axar seek blessings before 2nd ODI  The trio sought blessings from Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra, and Lord Balabhadra at the temple during an early morning visit. In light of the high-profile visit, the cricketers were provided with tight security to ensure their safety and smooth darshan.

The Indian team was set to hold a practice session at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack later that day, with enhanced security arrangements in place to safeguard their movements. The local authorities have taken steps to ensure a secure environment, especially considering the team's transport between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.  Security tightened for players' visit

To ensure public safety and avoid disruptions, the police issued a traffic advisory for the day. Police Commissioner S. Dev Datta Singh confirmed that security measures were robust, with around 50 platoons of forces deployed to manage the situation and ensure smooth coordination.

First Published: Feb 08 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

