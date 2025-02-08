PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Shaheen strikes early as Young departs cheaply

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the highly anticipated Tri-Nation ODI series. With both teams eyeing crucial match practice ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the contest at the Gaddafi Stadium promises to be an intense battle.

Captains' Take on the Toss Decision

Santner expressed confidence in his team's decision to bat first, believing the pitch would remain stable throughout the match.

"We are going to bat. Looks like a good wicket to be fair. I don’t think it will change much. It wasn’t too wet the other night. We want to put some runs on the board. It’s very important for us to assess these conditions before the Champions Trophy. We are going with three quicks," Santner stated.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of the Tri-Nation series as a preparation platform.

"It’s a good chance for us before the Champions Trophy. I mentioned in the press conference that Babar Azam will open with Fakhar. We have Rauf, Afridi, and Naseem Shah leading the bowling attack. We want to be fully prepared for the tournament ahead," Rizwan said.

Pitch Report: A Batting Paradise with a Test for Bowlers

The Gaddafi Stadium surface is expected to offer plenty for the batters, with an average first-innings score of 292. The wicket is not the firmest, which could mean that the ball may not come onto the bat as smoothly as expected.

The new ball will be crucial, with early breakthroughs likely to shape the course of the match. Bowlers will have to attack the stumps, bringing bowled and lbw dismissals into play. However, as the game progresses, bowlers will need to put in extra effort to extract anything significant from the surface.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing XIs

Both teams have announced their final playing XIs, with Pakistan opting for three frontline pacers and a strong top order, while New Zealand has gone with three quicks and a well-balanced middle order.

Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

New Zealand Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.

Match Context: Building Momentum for the Champions Trophy

With the ICC Champions Trophy looming, both teams see this Tri-Nation series as a golden opportunity to fine-tune their strategies. Pakistan will look to make full use of home conditions, while New Zealand aims to adapt quickly and find their best combinations.

With the stage set at the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two powerhouses of world cricket. Stay tuned for live action as the Tri-Nation series kicks off!