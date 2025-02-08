Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES, ODI Tri-series 2025: Shaheen strikes early as Young departs cheaply
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live streaming: The PAK vs NZ ODI Match live streaming is available on the Fancode app in India.

ODI tri-series, Pakistan vs New Zealand live score updates
Last Updated : Feb 08 2025 | 3:12 PM IST
PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Abrar gets Rachin!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs off the over!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs off the over!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kane gets off the mark!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs off the over!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Young departs!

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shaheen gets the breakthrough!

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: National anthems underway!

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand Playing 11

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Playing 11

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Lahore pitch report

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Pakistan captain said at the toss

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Here's what New Zealand captain said at the toss

PAK vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES

PAK vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES

PAK vs NZ LIVE TOSS UPDATES

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Playing 11 prediction

Pakistan aims to finalise its Playing 11 for Champions Trophy 2025

Preview: Tri-series in Pakistan ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Pakistan squad for tri-series

New Zealand squad for tri-series

ODI tri-series in Pakistan 2025: PAK vs NZ live updates

Rachin Ravindra has to walk back to the dressing room as he is caught and bowled by Abrar in the 8th over.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 5 runs off the over!

Over Summary 0 0 4 1 0 0; New Zealand 33/1 after 7 overs; Rachin Ravindra 20 (16)  Kane Williamson 8 (22)
 
Shaheen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - Williamson tries to hit the short pitched ball as it appeared to have knicked off his bat and go straight to Rizwan. The umpire gives out but Kane takes the review instantly. Decision overturned as Kane survives.
 
Ball 5 - Kane blocks the next delivery straight to Shaheen.
 
Ball 4 - Rachin swings and hits the ball towards backward sq. leg for a single.
 
Ball 3 - Rachin finds the gap this time towards the off side as he gets another FOUR.
 
Ball 2 - A push towards long off but straight to the fielder.
 
Ball 1 - Rachin blocks the first ball straight to Shaheen.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 7 runs off the over!

Over Summary 1 1 1 0 0 4; New Zealand 28/1 after 6 overs; Rachin Ravindra 15 (12)  Kane Williamson 8 (20)
 
Abrar into the attack
 
Ball 6 - Williamson finds the gap at mid-wicket this time and gets a boundary.
 
Ball 5 - Another blocks from outside his crease this time.
 
Ball 4 - A block by Kane on the next ball.
 
Ball 3 - Rachin takes a single as Shaheen's misfield sees the ball towards third man putside the circle.
 
Ball 2 - Kane goes down the ground for a single as well.
 
Ball 1 - Rachin takes a single off the first ball towards on side

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 0 0 0 2 0; New Zealand 21/1 after 5 overs; Rachin Ravindra 13 (10)  Kane Williamson 3 (16)
 
Shaheen continues the attack
 
 
Ball 6 - Another blocks to end the over.
 
Ball 5 - He flicks it towards deep square this time to get a couple of runs.
 
Ball 4 - Another push towards cover as Kane loks in no hurry to start scoring runs at the moment.
 
Ball 3 - Kane fails to find the gap between the fielder at point and third man. No run.
 
Ball 2 - Another block by him straight towards the bowler.
 
Ball 1 - Kane blocks the first ball from within his crease.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Kane gets off the mark!

Over Summary 0 0 0 1 0 4; New Zealand 19/1 after 4 overs; Rachin Ravindra 13 (10)  Kane Williamson 1 (10)
 
Naseem continues the attack
 
 
Ball 6 - A beautiful straight shot by Rachin as he gets another FOUR on the last ball.
 
Ball 5 - Rachin hits it straight to the fielder at point. No run.
 
Ball 4 - Kane finally gets off the mark with a single towards backward sq. leg.
 
Ball 3 - Williamson blocks the next one straight to Naseem as he is yet to get off the mark.
 
Ball 2 - He cuts towards the fielder at back point. No run.
 
Ball 1 - Kane with a leave on the first ball as it zips past his off stump

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 8 runs off the over!

Over Summary 0 4 0 0 0 4; New Zealand 14/1 after 3 overs; Rachin Ravindra 9 (8)  Kane Williamson 0 (6)
 
Shaheen continues the attack
 
Ball 6 - A boundary towards the on side this time as Rachin ends the over on a high.
 
Ball 5 - A push towards cover again but no run.
 
Ball 4 - Rachin tries to push it towards cover as the ball lands just short of the fielder for a catch.
 
Ball 3 - Rachin leaves the next delivery outside off stump.
 
Ball 2 - Rachin times it nicely towards square as it runs for FOUR.
 
Ball 1 - An inside edge as Rachin blocks the first ball coming onto him.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: 2 runs from the over!

Over Summary 0 1 0 wd 0 0 0; New Zealand 6/1 after 2 overs; Rachin Ravindra 1 (2)  Kane Williamson 0 (6)
 
Naseem into the attack
 
Ball 6 - A push to the fielder at cover but no run.
 
Ball 5 - Another leave by the former skipper on an outwards delivery.
 
Ball 4 - A wide ball is followed by a leave by Williamson outside off stump.
 
Ball 3 - Kane pushes the next one towards square. No run.
 
Ball 2 - Another ball knicks off the bat and runs towards third man. 1 run taken by Ravindra to get off the mark.
 
Ball 1 - Rachin drives the first ball towards cover but no run taken.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Young departs!

Over Summary 0 0 4 W 0 0; New Zealand 4/1 after 1 over; Rachin Ravindra 0 (0)  Williamson 0 (2)
 
Shaheen Afridi begins the attack
 
 
Ball 6 - Dot ball
 
Ball 5 - Kane Willaiamson comes in and blocks the first ball coming onto the stumps.
 
Ball 4 - Young is caught behind after a knick off his bat finds Rizwan's gloves this time.
 
Ball 3 - Young tries to drive the next ball but it knicks off his bat and runs for FOUR behind the keeper.
 
Ball 2 - Another push towards the fielder at point but no run.
 
Ball 1 - Young blocks the first delivery coming onto the stumps.

PAK vs NZ LIVE SCORE UPDATES: Shaheen gets the breakthrough!

Shaheen Afridi gets the wicket in the first over as Young is caught behind following a knick off his bat.

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: National anthems underway!

The national anthems of both the teams are almost done and dusted as the two teams get ready to kickstart their preparations for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 now.

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: New Zealand Playing 11

New Zealand (Playing XI) - Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, Will O’Rourke.

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Pakistan Playing 11

Pakistan (Playing XI) - Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (C) (WK), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Lahore pitch report

A Run-Fest on the Cards, But Bowlers Hold the Key!
With an average score hovering around 292, the stage is set for a high-scoring battle. The pitch promises plenty for the batters—a belter in every sense—yet, there’s a twist. The surface isn’t as firm as one might expect, and the ball may not quite zip off the bat as smoothly as desired.
 
Amidst the looming onslaught of runs, the new ball emerges as the ultimate weapon. It’s a golden window—a chance to strike, to rattle the stumps, to trap batters leg-before. Attack the stumps, keep it tight, and make every delivery count.
 
Intensity in the opening spell will be everything. A fiery start with the new ball could set the tone, but make no mistake—the bowlers will have to toil hard to extract something from this surface. It’s a battle of wits, skill, and relentless effort, where only the sharpest will prevail.

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Here's what Pakistan captain said at the toss

Mohammad Rizwan, Pakistan captain: "It's a good chance for us before the Champions Trophy. I mentioned in the press conference, Babar Azam will open with Fakhar. We have Rauf, Afridi and Naseem Shah. We want to prepare for the Champions Trophy."

PAK vs NZ LIVE UPDATES: Here's what New Zealand captain said at the toss

Mitchell Santner, New Zealand captain: "We are going to bat, looks a good wicket to be fair. Don't think it will change much. It wasn't too wet the other night. Want to put some runs on the board. It's very important for us. See what the pitches will do. We are going with three quicks."
Next »

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the highly anticipated Tri-Nation ODI series. With both teams eyeing crucial match practice ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the contest at the Gaddafi Stadium promises to be an intense battle.
 
Captains' Take on the Toss Decision 
Santner expressed confidence in his team's decision to bat first, believing the pitch would remain stable throughout the match.
 
"We are going to bat. Looks like a good wicket to be fair. I don’t think it will change much. It wasn’t too wet the other night. We want to put some runs on the board. It’s very important for us to assess these conditions before the Champions Trophy. We are going with three quicks," Santner stated.
 
Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan, meanwhile, highlighted the importance of the Tri-Nation series as a preparation platform.
 
"It’s a good chance for us before the Champions Trophy. I mentioned in the press conference that Babar Azam will open with Fakhar. We have Rauf, Afridi, and Naseem Shah leading the bowling attack. We want to be fully prepared for the tournament ahead," Rizwan said.
 
Pitch Report: A Batting Paradise with a Test for Bowlers
  The Gaddafi Stadium surface is expected to offer plenty for the batters, with an average first-innings score of 292. The wicket is not the firmest, which could mean that the ball may not come onto the bat as smoothly as expected.
 
The new ball will be crucial, with early breakthroughs likely to shape the course of the match. Bowlers will have to attack the stumps, bringing bowled and lbw dismissals into play. However, as the game progresses, bowlers will need to put in extra effort to extract anything significant from the surface.
 
Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing XIs
  Both teams have announced their final playing XIs, with Pakistan opting for three frontline pacers and a strong top order, while New Zealand has gone with three quicks and a well-balanced middle order.
 
Pakistan Playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (C/WK), Khushdil Shah, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.
 
New Zealand Playing 11: Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (WK), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (C), Matt Henry, Ben Sears, William O’Rourke.
 
Match Context: Building Momentum for the Champions Trophy 
With the ICC Champions Trophy looming, both teams see this Tri-Nation series as a golden opportunity to fine-tune their strategies. Pakistan will look to make full use of home conditions, while New Zealand aims to adapt quickly and find their best combinations.
 
With the stage set at the newly upgraded Gaddafi Stadium, fans can expect a thrilling contest between two powerhouses of world cricket. Stay tuned for live action as the Tri-Nation series kicks off!
 
ODI tri-series in Pakistan: Full schedule 
Date Match Teams Time (IST) Venue
Sat, 08 Feb 2025 1st ODI Match Pakistan vs New Zealand 2:30 PM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Mon, 10 Feb 2025 2nd ODI Match New Zealand vs South Africa 10:00 AM Lahore, Gaddafi Stadium
Wed, 12 Feb 2025 3rd ODI Match Pakistan vs South Africa 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium
Fri, 14 Feb 2025 Final TBC vs TBC 2:30 PM Karachi, National Stadium
 
 
Pakistan vs New Zealand Live telecast in India
 
  The PAK vs NZ ODI Match live telecast will be available on the Sony Sports network in Pakistan.
 
PAK vs NZ ODI Live streaming in Pakistan
 
The Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI live streaming will be available on the Fan Code Application in India.

