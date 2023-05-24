Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership

IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership

The record was previously held by the IPL match between CSK and RCB on April 17

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership

2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2023 | 12:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai clocked a record viewership on JioCinema on Tuesday.
"The final over of the second innings of the match witnessed a concurrent viewership of a staggering 250 million on JioCinema which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers," the company said in a release.

This record was previously held by the match between CSK and Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) on April 17 with a concurrent viewership of 240 million, the company added.
In the current season of IPL, the total video views on JioCinema have already crossed 13 billion video views, setting a world record. The average streaming time per match per viewer has also zoomed past 60 minutes.

On Tuesday, CSK qualified for the finals of IPL 2023 after defeating GT by 15 runs. This will be CSK's tenth final.
Sent in to bat, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven.

In reply, GT was all out for 157 in 20 overs.
Shubman Gill (42) looked in good touch, but none of the other batters could get going. In the end, Rashid Khan (30) made a late attempt before losing his wicket.

Defending champions, GT, will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.

Also Read

IPL 2023 CSK vs LSG preview: Homecoming for Dhoni, faces in-form Lucknow

JioCinema, Voot merger in final stages; may be announced by May-end: Report

IPL 2023 Highlights: Mumbai create history in 1000th game, PBKS go past CSK

IPL 2023 RCB vs CSK preview: It's Dhoni vs Virat as Chennai travel up north

CSK vs DC Highlights, IPL 2023: Chahar, Pathirana shine in Chennai's win

Moeen Ali praises Dhoni, explains what separates him from other captains

GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Highlights: Jadeja, Gaikwad guide Chennai to finale

IPL 2023 Qualifier 1: Confident Gujarat aim 4-0 against CSK, spot in final

IPL 2023 qualifier 1: CSK will face off against GT at Chennai today

Virat Kohli crosses 600 run milestone in single IPL season for 3rd time

Topics :MS DhoniIndian Premier LeagueCSKGujarat TitansBS Web ReportsIPLsportsCricketReliance Jio

First Published: May 24 2023 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story