IPL 2023: CSK vs GT match sets record for highest-ever digital viewership



"The final over of the second innings of the match witnessed a concurrent viewership of a staggering 250 million on JioCinema which is now a world record for the most number of concurrent viewers," the company said in a release. The Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai clocked a record viewership on JioCinema on Tuesday.



In the current season of IPL, the total video views on JioCinema have already crossed 13 billion video views, setting a world record. The average streaming time per match per viewer has also zoomed past 60 minutes. This record was previously held by the match between CSK and Royal Challenger Bangalore (RCB) on April 17 with a concurrent viewership of 240 million, the company added.



Sent in to bat, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad top-scored with a 44-ball 60 as Chennai Super Kings posted a competitive 172 for seven. On Tuesday, CSK qualified for the finals of IPL 2023 after defeating GT by 15 runs. This will be CSK's tenth final.



Shubman Gill (42) looked in good touch, but none of the other batters could get going. In the end, Rashid Khan (30) made a late attempt before losing his wicket. In reply, GT was all out for 157 in 20 overs.

Defending champions, GT, will get another chance to reach the final as they play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifier 2 at Ahmedabad on Friday.