IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score updates

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Live Score: Lucknow aim bounceback, Hyderabad restart





LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Toss,



Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, pitch report,





LSG vs SRH, Lucknow weather report,



LSG predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute options: Kyle Mayers, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Prerak Mankad, Romario Shepherd,

SRH predicted playing 11,



Impact Substitute options: Abdul Samad, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma,

LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 live streaming and broadcast,



LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Catch all the updates from the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow here The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network. The weather in northern India is back to being basic, and a proper summer evening with temperatures in the range of higher 20s will be on show. The humidity will be there, but not as much as is seen in the coastal areas. Dew will be there and make the captains bat second after winning the toss. Knowing the way IPL functions, the pitch would definitely be improved and will be better for the batting teams. The Lucknow pitch in the first game was two-paced initially. It became very difficult to play the spinners, especially in the second innings. Delhi Capitals' batters struggled big time. Lucknow weren't too smooth either, except for Kyle Mayers, who is in great touch right now. The toss between Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul and Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Aiden Markram would take place at 07:00 pm IST. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow will force the captains to opt to bowl first. Lucknow have won against Delhi Capitals at home and lost to Chennai Super Kinsg away. Hyderabad suffered a crushing defeat in the first game that they played at home against Rajasthan Royals. The Lucknow wicket has not been ideal at all. In the first match played at the venue, it turned out to be two-paced which caused a lot of problems for the batters. Now in the second game, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be visiting. They do not boast of daunting spinners, yet hosts Lucknow Super Giants themselves would hope that there is an improved wicket for this game.