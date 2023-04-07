Home / Cricket / IPL / News / IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score updates

IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score updates

Indian Premier League Live Updates, SRH vs LSG: The Hyderabad side will be looking to bounce back from their horrible opener against Rajasthan Royals at home

BS Web Team New Delhi
IPL 2023, Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score updates

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 5:57 PM IST
Follow Us

IPL 2023, LSG vs SRH Live Score: Lucknow aim bounceback, Hyderabad restart
Read More

Key Event

5:50 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 match

5:50 PM Apr 23

Welcome to the Business Standard’s coverage of LSG vs SRH, IPL 2023 match

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2023 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad, taking place at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Stay tuned to Business Standard for further updates. 

Topics :KL RahulIndian Premier LeagueSunrisers HyderabadLucknow Super GiantsAiden Markram

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story