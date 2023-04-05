IPL 2023 RR vs PBKS preview, live streaming, pitch report and more

The fever of the 16th edition of the mega event Indian Premier League can be easily seen throughout the country. The IPL 2023 is giving a platform to young talent and an overdose of entertainment to sports lovers. Today, the 8th match of the season will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Guwahati will witness the IPL match 2023 for the very first time, it's great news for all the cricket fans from north-east India. Last time, Covid-19 ruined their plans to witness the IPL in 2020.

Both teams won their last match

Both the teams started the tournament on a winning note, and they want their momentum to be continued in today's match as well. Punjab had defeated Kolkata by 7 runs in their last match at Mohali, while Rajasthan had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by as many as 72 runs. Batting first, Jos Buttler smashed 52 runs in just 22 balls and became the man of the match for his match-winning inning.