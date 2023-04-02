IPL 2023 SRH vs RR preview: Runners-up Royals up against young Hyderabadis

The runners-up from the last season Rajasthan Royals are ready for season of the Indian Premier League. They will face the Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have not had a great time in the last two seasons. However, this time around, the orange brigade have had an overhaul, leaving aside their veteran players in David Warner, Rashid Khan and Kane Williamson.



They are now a young team and will be led by a young captain Aiden Markram, though he will not be available for the first game.

Royals too have assembled a great squad in the run-up to this season and would be looking to utilise the impact player rule to the fullest with the availability of specialists in their side.

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 04

Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Date: Saturday, April 02, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Pitch Report

The pitch at Hyderabad is one of the high-scoring ones in India. The boundary lines are smaller and with true bounce on offer, it will be easier for the batters to go through with their shots.

SRH vs RR, Hyderabad Weather Report

The Hyderabad weather will be at its usual with temperatures ranging between 35 to 32-degree celsius. The wind speed will be around 15 kmph to 17 kmph and humidity will increase from 25 per cent to 30 per cent.

Sunrisers Hyderabad playing combination

Sunrisers Hyderabad would be going in with Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Akeal Hosein and Fazalhaq Farooqi as the four overseas players since their South African imports Markram and Jansen will not be available for the first game.

Among the Indian players, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umran Malik will be in the playing 11 with T Natarajan, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi and Vivrant Sharma listed as Impact Substitutes.

SRH predicted playing 11

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Phillips(w), Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Akeal Hosein, Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Impact Substitute options T Natarajan, Mayank Dagar, Kartik Tyagi, Vivrant Sharma, Adil Rashid

Rajasthan Royals playing combination

The Royals will be going in with Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Obed McCoy as the four overseas players while Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen would be the seven Indians in the starting 11.

Most likely, Jason Holder will be the impact substitute in place of Obed McCoy or even Joe Root could come in as the impact player.

RR predicted playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen

Impact Substitute options Sandeep Sharma, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, KM Asif, Jason Holder

SRH vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast

The match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals can be live-streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on TV sets on the Star Sports network.