IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Highlights: Wood, Mayers lead Lucknow to 50 run victory

Indian Premier League 2023 LSG vs DC Highlights: Kyle Mayers with the bat and Mark Wood with the ball gave impressive performances to lead their team to a 50-run victory over the Delhi Capitals

New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2023 | 3:07 AM IST
3:01 AM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Match Summary

11:10 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Amaan Khan could not impress

11:08 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Warner becomes Avesh’s 100th scalp in T20s

11:07 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Warner tried fighting, but too much to do

3:01 AM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Match Summary

 
Lucknow Super Giants started their campaign in an incredible manner as they beat the Delhi Capitals by a huge margin of 50 runs. Mark Wood was the star with the ball as he took 5/14 and broke the back of the Capitals' batting lineup. Alongside Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each as well. 
 
Earlier in the evening, after being asked to bat first, Super Giants were slow to get off the block but Kyle Mayers utilised his chances well and hit a brilliant 38-ball 73 to power his team to 193/6 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran contributed with his 21-ball 36 as well. 
 

11:10 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Amaan Khan could not impress

 
Aman Khan was touted to be a big hitting person, but he has failed in the first outing, let’s see what he could do in the upcoming games 
 

11:08 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Warner becomes Avesh’s 100th scalp in T20s

11:07 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Warner tried fighting, but too much to do

11:06 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Rovman Powell gone too soon

11:05 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Rilee Looked good till he lasted

11:02 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Wood had broken the wood during the first wicket that he took

10:17 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Mark Wood sensational

9:45 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Capitals start well, reach 29-0 in 2.2

9:44 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Lucknow finish at 193/6

8:55 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: 19 scored in the 17th over, Lucknow reach 150

8:45 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Pooran gets going right from word go

 
Nicholas Pooran has got going right from the word go and has reached 10 off just five balls. However, facing Kuldeep Yadav, he has been unable to read the turn and spin and has got only 2 off the first three balls that he has faced. 
 

8:40 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Khaleel Ahmed gets Stoinis, trying to redeem himself

 
Marcus Stoinis has been removed here and trouble has begun once again for the Lucknow Super Giants. Khaleel Ahmed, who had dropped Kayle Mayers was entrusted with bowling the 15th over and on the very first ball he got Stoinis to edge it to wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Khan who made no mistake.
 

8:28 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Unplayable delivery gets Mayers

 
Kyle Mayers has finally been removed, but it took a very unplayable ball from Axar Patel to get rid of the dangerous looking West Indian, who scored 73 off just 38 balls. The ball was bowled from wide of the popping crease and at the off stump and it spun from there to hit top of Mayers’ middle stump, even before he played the shot. 
 

8:25 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Kuldeep removes Hooda

 
Deppak Hooda did not look great while he was there and trying to accelerate, he was caught at long-off for 18 off just 17 balls by Warner off the bowling off Kuldeep Yadav.
 

8:23 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Mayers making most of his second chance

 
Kyle Mayers is making the most of his second chance as he has now moved to 71 off 35 balls, having reached his fifty in just 27 balls. He was dropped very early as Khaleel Ahmed had let go off a dolly at third-man. Lucknow, after being 25/1 in the first five, have now moved to 98-2 in 11 overs. Scoring 73 in the last six overs, Lucknow are well and truly back in the game. 
 

8:12 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Mayers moves to 42 off 26, Lucknow past 50

 
After being 25/1 in the first five overs, the Lucknow team has put the foot on the accelerator and moved to 60/1 in eight overs, scoring 35 in the last three. Kyle Mayers, who was given a chance after being dropped by Khaleel Ahmed is making the most of it as he has reached 42 off just 26 balls and a strategic time out has been taken by the Capitals to analyse the situation. 
 

8:07 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Mayers hits 15 off Mukesh’s over

 
After a very slow start to the game, Kyle Mayers is trying to bring back the Lucknow side in it. He has hit two big sixes against Mukesh Kumar and taken 15 runs from the seventh over to get his team to 46-1 in 7 overs. 
 

8:01 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Punjab win by 7 runs courtesy DLS

 
In the first match of the day, the Punjab Kings turned out to be victorious thanks to the Duckworth Lewis and Stern method. The game could not be completed due to rain and at the time when it was stopped, the Knight Riders were 146/7, needing 46 off the last 24 balls with Shardul Thakur and Sunil Narine batting. 
 
The purple brigade had lost two quick wickets in Andre Russell and Venkatesh Iyer in back to back overs before the rain and that caused the DLS par score to go higher and higher. In the end, even after Narine hitting a six off the last ball of the over after which the game was stopped, KKR fell short by 7 runs. 
 

7:52 PM Apr 23

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Live Score: Kl Rahul departs

 
The first wicket of the game has fallen and it has been a really slow start for the Lucknow Super Giants who have lost their skipper KL Rahul. Wanting to up the ante, Rahul, after hitting a six, went for yet another big shot and holed out to Axar Patel at deep backward square leg off the bowling of Chetan Sakariya. 
 

Topics :Indian Premier LeaguePunjab KingsKolkata Knight RidersShikhar DhawanAndre Russell

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 3:03 PM IST

