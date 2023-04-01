IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Highlights: Wood, Mayers lead Lucknow to 50 run victory

IPL 2023, LSG vs DC Highlights





LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Toss,





Also Read: IPL 2023, PBKS vs KKR preview: Who will win the battle of unpredictables?

, LSG playing 11,



, Impact Substitute options: Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra

, DC playing 11,



, Impact Substitute options: Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel



Also Read: IPL 2023 LSG vs DC preview: Lucknow challenged by Capitals in season opener

, LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast,

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website subscription free. It can also be viewed on the TV sets at the Star Sports network.



LSG vs DC, IPL 2023 Highlights: Catch all the updates from the match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here Aman Hakim Khan, Manish Pandey, Praveen Dubey, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel David Warner(c), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Khan(w), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar : Prerak Mankad, Krishnappa Gowtham, Yash Thakur, Daniel Sams, Amit Mishra KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Mark Wood, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan In the second match, which will begin at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow soon, the toss has taken place and David Warner, the Delhi Capitals skipper has won it and decided to bowl first against the hosts Lucknow Super Giants Earlier in the evening, after being asked to bat first, Super Giants were slow to get off the block but Kyle Mayers utilised his chances well and hit a brilliant 38-ball 73 to power his team to 193/6 in their 20 overs. Nicholas Pooran contributed with his 21-ball 36 as well. , Lucknow Super Giants started their campaign in an incredible manner as they beat the Delhi Capitals by a huge margin of 50 runs. Mark Wood was the star with the ball as he took 5/14 and broke the back of the Capitals' batting lineup. Alongside Wood, Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi took two wickets each as well. , Read More