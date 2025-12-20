Ishan Kishan shares excitement after earning ICC T20 World Cup 2026 spot

India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has spoken about his happiness at returning to the national fold after being named in India’s squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The selection marks a significant personal milestone for Kishan, who last featured in a T20I for India in late 2023, and underlines the value the selectors have placed on recent domestic performances.

ALSO READ: Here's why Shubman Gill has been left out of India's T20 World Cup squad Kishan said the call-up was especially satisfying as it followed a memorable season with Jharkhand, where collective effort and consistency were rewarded with silverware. He indicated that contributing to his state side’s first Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title made the moment even more special, as individual success and team achievement came together at the right time.

Reward for a standout SMAT campaign Kishan’s return has been powered by an exceptional Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy season, where he led from the front with the bat. The left-hander finished as the tournament’s leading run-scorer, amassing 517 runs across 10 innings at an average of 57.44. His tally included two centuries and two half-centuries, highlighted by a match-winning hundred in the final against Haryana. Striking at a rate in excess of 197, Kishan showcased a blend of controlled aggression and range of shot-making, attributes that align well with India’s T20 blueprint. His consistency through the middle and death overs stood out, making a strong case for his inclusion as a second wicketkeeper-batter option in the World Cup squad.

Leadership group and selection calls India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav, who has been entrusted with captaining the 15-member squad, while Axar Patel has been named vice-captain. The selection meeting was held at the Board of Control for Cricket in India headquarters, where the squad was unveiled by secretary Devajit Saikia alongside captain Suryakumar and chief selector Ajit Agarkar. Agarkar explained that Shubman Gill was left out as the team management explored alternative combinations at the top of the order, while stressing that Gill remains a high-quality player firmly in the long-term plans. Balance and depth for a global challenge India’s squad blends experience with versatility, featuring established match-winners across departments and flexible batting options. Alongside Kishan and Sanju Samson as wicketkeeping choices, the team boasts a varied bowling attack and multiple all-rounders capable of adapting to conditions.