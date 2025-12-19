IND vs SA 5th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The toss for the match went in South Africa's way who opted to bowl first. Captain's take after the toss: Suryakumar Yadav (IND): We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put the runs on the board. It almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in. Aiden Markram (SA): We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje. India vs South Africa 5th T20 playing 11: India's playing 11 vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh South Africa's playing 11 vs India: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman
|IND vs SA 5th T20I broadcasting details
|Country
|Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
|South Africa
|SuperSport / DStv app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|Australia
|Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
|USA
|Willow TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sports NZ
|India
|Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar
India vs South Africa today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details
