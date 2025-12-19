Home / Cricket / News / IND vs SA 5th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

IND vs SA 5th T20 live streaming: Where to watch today's cricket match?

The live telecast for the 5th T20 between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network in India

IND vs SA 5th T20I broadcasting details
IND vs SA 5th T20I broadcasting details
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
India are taking the field for the fifth and final T20 International against South Africa today, aiming to finish a challenging home assignment with confidence. 

The toss for the match went in South Africa's way who opted to bowl first.  Captain's take after the toss:  Suryakumar Yadav (IND):  We were looking to bat first. The wicket looks good, there won't be dew and we want to put the runs on the board. It almost feels full. Let's see what we want from this game, yes the series is on the line, but it is about expressing yourself and enjoying the game. Bumrah comes in for Harshit, Washi comes in for Kuldeep and Gill picked up a niggle in Lucknow, so Sanju comes in.  Aiden Markram (SA): We are going to bowl first. The wicket looks quite dew, probably some dew later on and ball comes on better. There's everything to play for, focus is on the World Cup and we have quite a few games here. Quite a few good signs with the ball in hand, looking to finish the tour on a positive note. Linde comes in for Nortje.  India vs South Africa 5th T20 playing 11:  India's playing 11 vs South Africa: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh  South Africa's playing 11 vs India: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman 

  Check the live score of India vs South Africa 5th T20 match here 
 
But how can you watch this highly anticipated match between the two cricketing giants globally? Take a look.
 
IND vs SA 5th T20I broadcasting details
Country Broadcaster / Streaming Platform
South Africa SuperSport / DStv app and website
United Kingdom Sky Sports
Australia Fox Cricket / Kayo Sports app and website
USA Willow TV
New Zealand Sky Sports NZ
India Star Sports/ Jio Hotstar 

India vs South Africa today’s T20 match live streaming and telecast details

When will the India vs South Africa 5th T20 take place?
 
The fifth T20 match of the three-match series between India and South Africa will take place on Friday (December 17).
 
What is the venue of IND vs SA 5th T20?
 
The 5th T20 match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
 
What is India vs South Africa 5th T20 live toss time? 
The IND vs SA 5th T20 live toss will take place at 6.30 pm IST.
 
What is the live match time for the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match? 
The India vs South Africa 5th T20 live match will begin at 7 pm IST.
 
Which TV channels will telecast India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India? 
Star Sports Network will telecast the IND vs SA 5th T20 match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of India vs South Africa 5th T20 match in India?
 
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa 5th T20 match on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

First Published: Dec 19 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

