U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 has reached its final stage as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in the final of the tournament at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 21.

India, under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, will be looking to win their record-extending eighth U19 Asia Cup title, while Pakistan will be looking for their first title since their only win in 2012. So far, India have dominated the tournament as they will be the only team in the final yet to lose a game in this edition. India started their campaign against the UAE with a big win before cruising past Pakistan and Malaysia in the next two group-stage matches to enter the semifinals as Group A leaders. In the semifinal, they then beat Sri Lanka to punch their ticket to the final clash.

On the other hand, Pakistan, except for their loss against India, have remained unbeaten as they beat the UAE and Malaysia in the group stages before eliminating defending champions Bangladesh in the semifinal to set up the final date with India. India are strong on the batting front, while Pakistan have displayed that their young team is carrying the legacy of a strong bowling attack. It will be yet another classic game. But who will win, only time can tell. U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams India

Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Schedule

Pakistan U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Schedule Match Venue Teams Date Local Time Time (IST) Final ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 vs Pakistan U19 21 December 9:00 AM 10:30 AM

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full squads India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kishan Kumar Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi Pakistan squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Momin Qamar, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Abdul Subhan, Hamza Zahoor (wk) U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live streaming and telecast details When will the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be played?

The final match of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played on Sunday, December 21. What will be the venue for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match? The ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, will host the final match of the U19 Asia Cup 2025. Who will feature in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday? India will take on Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday. What time will the toss take place for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match? The toss for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will take place at 10 am IST.

What time will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan begin? The first ball of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be bowled at 10.30 am IST. Where to watch the live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan? The live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Network in India. Where to watch the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan?