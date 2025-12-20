Home / Cricket / News / U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full schedule, qualified teams, live streaming

The live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Network in India

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming
U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final live streaming
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 11:36 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
The U19 Asia Cup 2025 has reached its final stage as arch-rivals India and Pakistan are set to take on each other in the final of the tournament at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Sunday, December 21.
 
India, under the leadership of Ayush Mhatre, will be looking to win their record-extending eighth U19 Asia Cup title, while Pakistan will be looking for their first title since their only win in 2012. So far, India have dominated the tournament as they will be the only team in the final yet to lose a game in this edition. India started their campaign against the UAE with a big win before cruising past Pakistan and Malaysia in the next two group-stage matches to enter the semifinals as Group A leaders. In the semifinal, they then beat Sri Lanka to punch their ticket to the final clash.
 
On the other hand, Pakistan, except for their loss against India, have remained unbeaten as they beat the UAE and Malaysia in the group stages before eliminating defending champions Bangladesh in the semifinal to set up the final date with India.
 
India are strong on the batting front, while Pakistan have displayed that their young team is carrying the legacy of a strong bowling attack. It will be yet another classic game. But who will win, only time can tell. 

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Qualified teams

  • India
  • Pakistan

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Schedule

Match Venue Teams Date Local Time Time (IST)
Final ICC Academy Ground, Dubai India U19 vs Pakistan U19 21 December 9:00 AM 10:30 AM

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Full squads

India squad: Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Kanishk Chouhan, D Deepesh, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Udhav Mohan, Henil Patel, Khilan A Patel, Naman Pushpak, Harvansh Singh (wk), Kishan Kumar Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vedant Trivedi
 
Pakistan squad: Farhan Yousaf (c), Usman Khan (vc), Huzaifa Ahsan, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Mohammad Huzaifa, Daniyal Ali Khan, Sameer Minhas, Momin Qamar, Ali Raza, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Abdul Subhan, Hamza Zahoor (wk)

U19 Asia Cup 2025 Final: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 be played?
 
The final match of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 will be played on Sunday, December 21.
 
What will be the venue for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match?
 
The ICC Academy Ground, Dubai, will host the final match of the U19 Asia Cup 2025.
 
Who will feature in the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final on Sunday?
 
India will take on Pakistan in the final of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 on Sunday.
 
What time will the toss take place for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match?
 
The toss for the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will take place at 10 am IST.
 
What time will the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan begin?
 
The first ball of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be bowled at 10.30 am IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan?
 
The live telecast of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be available on Sony Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan?
 
The live streaming of the U19 Asia Cup 2025 final match between India and Pakistan will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India vs South Africa 5th T20I: Ahmedabad pitch report, key stadium stats

Modern-day head coach's role is more about managing, says Kapil Dev

T20 World Cup 2026: Tickets from Rs 100; Check IND ticket prices here

India vs South Africa HIGHLIGHTS, 4th T20I: Match abandoned in Lucknow due to excessive fog

IND vs SA 4th T20 called off as dense fog ensures no play in Lucknow

Topics :Asia Cup 2025Cricket NewsIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamIndia vs Pakistan

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story