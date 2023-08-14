Home / Cricket / News / Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul were captured by Rishabh Pant at the NCA, sweating out during a practice match to prove their fitness ahead of the all-important Asia Cup squad announcement

BS Web Team New Delhi
KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer seen practicing ahead of Asia Cup suqad announcement. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 4:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, two players deemed to be the big comeback stories for India in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, were seen sweating it out in a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant captured them in a video and posted it on his social media handles on Monday, August 14, 2023. 

When did Rahul and Iyer last played for India?

Rahul, who last played for India in March 2023 in an ODI series against Australia, got injured while playing for his IPL franchise side Lucknow Super Giants during the 2023 edition of the richest cricket league. 
Iyer got injured during the Test leg of Australia’s tour to India. It was during the fourth Test at Ahmedabad when the right-handed batter suffered a back injury. He went for a surgery in London to recover from the injury and play in the World Cup. 

Why are Rahul and Iyer important for India’s cause?

With Suryakumar Yadav unable to fulfil his role in the middle order in the ODIs and Sanju Samson failing to grab opportunities, the onus has fallen back on trusted players like Iyer and Rahul to be India’s backbone in the middle order. 

Rahul has an average of 45 in 54 ODIs and has scored 1986 runs with five centuries and 13 fifties at a strike rate of 86.57. Iyer has played 42 ODIs and scored 1690 runs at an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 96.5. He has two centuries and 14 fifties to his name as well. 

What was Rishabh Pant doing at the NCA?

Rishabh Pant, since getting injured during a disastrous accident in December 2022, has remained with the NCA for his rehabilitation program. But looking at his recovery so far, he doesn’t seem to be getting into the probables list any soon. Ishan Kishan would likely be the second-choice wicket-keeper if Rahul gets fit for the Asia Cup. 

Also Read

Rahul, Iyer fitness update: Shreyas, KL likely to miss Asia Cup 2023

WATCH: IND vs WI - Ishan Kishan thanks Rishabh Pant after maiden Test fifty

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jofra Archer injury update: English pacer likely to play in ODI World Cup

Shreyas Shipping zooms 20% as board to mull delisting plan on May 24

Need to find depth in our batting: Dravid after T20 series loss to Windies

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan appoints sports psychologist Maqbool Babri

WI vs IND: I took my time and couldn't capitalise during back-10 - Pandya

IND vs IRE: Prasidh Krishna warms-up for Ireland tour with an intense spell

Topics :KL RahulRishabh PantShreyas IyerAsia CupIndia cricket teamICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Union Bank of India begins probe into RCom loan, seeks firm's response

Adani probe comes to end as Sebi tightens disclosure for big firms

India News

Badrinath highway in Chamoli blocked due to falling debris, vehicles buried

PM Modi pays tributes to Indians who lost lives, suffered during partition

Technology News

'Time to move on': Mark Zuckerberg calls off cage fight with Elon Musk

Chatbots: Hackers trick AI with 'bad Math' to expose flaws, biases

Economy News

NCCF sold 71.5 tonnes of tomatoes in Delhi at Rs 70/kg over the weekend

Chhattisgarh 2nd best after Maharashtra, Telangana in fiscal health: Report

Next Story