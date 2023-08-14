Iyer, Rahul ready for comeback? Pant shares video of their batting practice

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, two players deemed to be the big comeback stories for India in Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023, were seen sweating it out in a practice match at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Rishabh Pant captured them in a video and posted it on his social media handles on Monday, August 14, 2023.

When did Rahul and Iyer last played for India?

Rahul, who last played for India in March 2023 in an ODI series against Australia, got injured while playing for his IPL franchise side Lucknow Super Giants during the 2023 edition of the richest cricket league.

Iyer got injured during the Test leg of Australia’s tour to India. It was during the fourth Test at Ahmedabad when the right-handed batter suffered a back injury. He went for a surgery in London to recover from the injury and play in the World Cup.

Why are Rahul and Iyer important for India’s cause?

With Suryakumar Yadav unable to fulfil his role in the middle order in the ODIs and Sanju Samson failing to grab opportunities, the onus has fallen back on trusted players like Iyer and Rahul to be India’s backbone in the middle order.

Rahul has an average of 45 in 54 ODIs and has scored 1986 runs with five centuries and 13 fifties at a strike rate of 86.57. Iyer has played 42 ODIs and scored 1690 runs at an average of 46.6 and a strike rate of 96.5. He has two centuries and 14 fifties to his name as well.

What was Rishabh Pant doing at the NCA?

Rishabh Pant, since getting injured during a disastrous accident in December 2022, has remained with the NCA for his rehabilitation program. But looking at his recovery so far, he doesn’t seem to be getting into the probables list any soon. Ishan Kishan would likely be the second-choice wicket-keeper if Rahul gets fit for the Asia Cup.