IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings (IST), squads, live streaming

The live telecast of India vs Ireland series will be available on Sports 18 channel while fans can watch the live streaming on Jio Cinema.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Ireland T20 series will kick start on August 18.

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 10:46 AM IST
The three-match T20 International series between India and Ireland will mark the return of India's lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah to the international series. The India vs Ireland T20 series will begin on August 18. Bumrah, who has been out of competitive cricket since September 2022, will make India's comeback as a captain, leading an inexperienced side. With Asia Cup and World Cup on the horizon, the Indian management want Bumrah to be match-fit before taking a call on his inclusion in marquee tournaments.

Meanwhile, for Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rinku Singh and others, the IRE vs IND T20 series is a precursor before the Asian Games 2023.

IRE vs IND T20s full schedule, match timings and venues

Matches Date/ Day Venue Timings (IST) Results
IRE vs IND 1st T20I August 18 (Friday) The Village, Dublin 7:30 PM TBD
IRE vs IND 2nd T20I August 20 (Sunday) The Village, Dublin 7:30 PM TBD
IRE vs IND 3rd T20I August 23 (Wednesday) The Village, Dublin 7:30 PM TBD

 
IRE vs IND T20s: Squads of both the team

India squad for T20s vs Ireland: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan.
Ireland squad for T20s vs India: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young.

India tour of Ireland 2023: IND vs IRE live streaming and telecast details
When will India vs Ireland series kick-start?


The IND vs IRE T20 International series will begin on August 18, Friday.

What will be the match timings of Ireland vs India T20s according to Indian standard time (IST)?

According to Indian Standard Time, IRE vs IND matches will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast Ireland vs India T20 series?

The live telecast of India vs Ireland series will be available on Sports 18 channel.

How to watch the live streaming of the IRE vs IND series?

The live streaming of Ireland vs India T20 series will be available on Jio Cinema. 

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 10:46 AM IST

