Joe Root becomes player with fifth-most Test centuries; check full list

Joe Root becomes player with fifth-most Test centuries; check full list

Root needs just one century to equal and two more to surpass fourth-placed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara

Joe Root

Joe Root (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

England’s most successful batter, Joe Root, continues to add records to his incredible career, as seen on the first day of the third Test against India at Lord’s, London. Root became the only player in cricket history to complete 3,000 Test runs against India when he crossed the 45-run mark. But the Yorkshire batter decided not to stop there and went on to convert his brilliant start into a big century on the second day off 192 balls with a boundary on the first ball of the day off Bumrah. This is Root’s 37th Test hundred, and with it, he has now surpassed Steve Smith and Rahul Dravid to become the player with the fifth-most Test centuries in men’s Test cricket history. 
 
 
Root needs just one century to equal and two more to surpass fourth-placed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara, who has 38 Test centuries to his name. Meanwhile, Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar still holds the top spot with 51 Test centuries, followed by Jacques Kallis (45 Test centuries) and Ricky Ponting (41 Test centuries). Notably, all the players in the top six are former skippers of their respective nations.
 
Players with career Test centuries:
 
Rank Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
1 SR Tendulkar (IND) 1989–2013 200 329 15921 248* 51 68
2 JH Kallis (ICC/SA) 1995–2013 166 280 13289 224 45 58
3 RT Ponting (AUS) 1995–2012 168 287 13378 257 41 62
4 KC Sangakkara (SL) 2000–2015 134 233 12400 319 38 52
5 JE Root (ENG) 2012–2025 156 284 13218 262 37 66
6 SPD Smith (AUS) 2010–2025 118 210 10424 239 36 43
7 R Dravid (ICC/IND) 1996–2012 164 286 13288 270 36 63
8 Younis Khan (PAK) 2000–2017 118 213 10099 313 34 33
9 SM Gavaskar (IND) 1971–1987 125 214 10122 236* 34 45
10 BC Lara (ICC/WI) 1990–2006 131 232 11953 400* 34 48
11 DPMD Jayawardene (SL) 1997–2014 149 252 11814 374 34 50
12 KS Williamson (NZ) 2010–2024 105 186 9276 251 33 37
13 AN Cook (ENG) 2006–2018 161 291 12472 294 33 57
 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 3:33 PM IST

