ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 3 action for free?

ENG vs IND 5th Test: How to watch live streaming of Day 3 action for free?

Fans can live stream Day 3 of the second Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As Day 3 of the fifth and final Test of the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy gets underway today at The Oval, London, between India and England, both teams will be ready to put everything on the line to deny the opposition an obvious advantage in the match. 
 
Both England and India performed equally well, bundling each other out for 224 and 247 respectively. However, India have made a strong comeback with the bat in the second innings, already securing a 52-run lead with 8 wickets in hand and three days of play still remaining. India’s second-innings progress with the bat can somewhat be credited to English fielders, who had an awful day on Day 2, dropping catches and missing chances in bunches. The visitors just need to hold tight and bat for three more sessions if they wish to bat the hosts out of the game before the final innings begins.  Check all the live updates of day 3 action of India vs England 5th Test at Oval here 
 
 
But how can you watch all the action of Day 3 of the fifth Test live from anywhere around the globe? Take a look.

ENG vs IND 5th Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

How to watch England vs India 5th Test Day 3 online: Live streaming and telecast information

What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 5th Test match? 
The match will take place at Kennington Oval, London.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 begin? 
The ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 3 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India? 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 5th Test Day 3 live in India? 
Fans can live stream Day 3 of the fifth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.
 

First Published: Aug 02 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

