UAE T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, venues and live streaming
Scheduled for August-September, the series aims to provide competitive preparation before the Asia Cup, which takes place from September 9 to 28, also in the UAE.
Afghanistan, Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will gain valuable match practice ahead of the 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup by participating in a T20 tri-series hosted by the Emirates Cricket Board in Sharjah.
Scheduled for August-September, the series aims to provide competitive preparation before the Asia Cup, which takes place from September 9 to 28, also in the UAE.
Initially, the ICC Future Tours Programme had Pakistan hosting Afghanistan for a three-match T20I series during this window, but plans were modified to accommodate the tri-series. Pakistan is currently playing a white-ball series against West Indies and begins their Asia Cup campaign against Oman on September 12. Afghanistan’s last T20I outing was against Zimbabwe in late 2024 and they open their Asia Cup schedule against Hong Kong on September 9.
While Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified for the 2026 T20 World Cup, UAE will seek qualification through regional playoffs in Oman this October.
UAE tri-series full schedule
| Date
| Match
| Time
| Friday, 29 Aug
| Afghanistan vs Pakistan
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Saturday, 30 Aug
| UAE vs Pakistan
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Monday, 1 Sept
| Afghanistan vs UAE
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Tuesday, 2 Sept
| Afghanistan vs Pakistan
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Thursday, 4 Sept
| Pakistan vs UAE
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Friday, 5 Sept
| Afghanistan vs UAE
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
| Sunday, 7 Sept
| Final (Top 2 teams)
| 19:00:00 (local) and 20:30 IST
Tournament format
The tri-series will follow a round-robin format where each team faces the others twice, with the top two teams progressing to the final. All matches are set to begin at 7 PM local time. Among the participants, Pakistan holds the highest ICC T20I ranking at No. 8, followed by Afghanistan at No. 9 and UAE at No. 14.
Venue
All matches for the UAE tri-series will be played at UAE's Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Head-to-Head stats in T20Is
Pakistan
Pakistan h2h vs UAE in T20Is
Matches: 1
PAK won: 1
UAE won: 0
Tie: 0
Pakistan h2h vs AFG in T20Is
Matches: 7
PAK won: 4
AFG won: 3
Tie: 0
Afghanistan
Afghanistan h2h vs UAE in T20Is
Matches: 12
AFG won: 9
UAE won: 3
Tie: 0
Afghanistan h2h vs PAK in T20Is
Matches: 7
PAK won: 4
AFG won: 3
Tie: 0
UAE
UAE h2h vs PAK in T20Is
Matches: 1
PAK won: 1
UAE won: 0
Tie: 0
UAE h2h vs AFG in T20Is
Matches: 12
AFG won: 9
UAE won: 3
Tie: 0
UAE vs Pakistan vs Afghanistan T20 tri-series live telecast and live streaming details
When will the UAE T20 tri-series begin?
The UAE tri-series featuring Pakistan and Afghanistan will start on August 29.
What time do the matches begin according to IST (India standard time)?
All matches for the UAE tri-series will be starting at 8:30 PM IST.
Where will the live telecast for the UAE tri-series be available in India?
The live telecast for the UAE tri-series will not be available in India.
Where will the live streaming for the UAE tri-series be available in India?
The live telecast details for the UAE tri-series will be available in the coming time
