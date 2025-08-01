Who is the highest wicket taker in India vs England 2025 Test series?

Mohammed Siraj has emerged as the leading wicket-taker in the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between India and England, surpassing Ben Stokes by claiming his 18th wicket during the 5th Test at Kensington Oval. Siraj’s consistent performances throughout the series have placed him at the top of the bowling charts. England captain Ben Stokes is close behind with 17 wickets to his name. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah and Josh Tongue are tied on 14 wickets each, with Tongue still in contention to move up the rankings as the final Test progresses. Siraj’s form has been crucial in India’s bowling success this series.

Top Wicket-Takers – ENG vs IND Test Series (Updated till Day 2 of 5th Test) Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wickets Average Runs 4-fers 5-fers 1 Mohammed Siraj 5 155.2 932 18 35.67 642 1 1 2 Ben Stokes 4 140 840 17 25.24 429 1 1 3 Jasprit Bumrah 3 119.4 718 14 26 364 0 2 4 Josh Tongue 3 97 582 14 30.5 427 1 0 5 Akash Deep 3 89.1 535 12 32.42 389 1 1 6 Chris Woakes 5 181 1086 11 52.18 574 0 0 7 Shoaib Bashir 3 140.4 844 10 54.1 541 0 0 8 Prasidh Krishna 3 78 468 10 39.3 393 1 0 9 Jofra Archer 2 88.3 531 9 28.67 258 0 0 10 Brydon Carse 4 155 930 9 60.89 548 0 0 11 Ravindra Jadeja 5 138.1 829 7 69.29 485 1 0 12 Washington Sundar 4 70.1 421 7 35.86 251 1 0 13 Gus Atkinson 1 21.4 130 5 6.6 33 0 1 14 Nitish Kumar Reddy 2 28 168 3 37 111 0 0 15 Joe Root 5 52.1 313 2 114.5 229 0 0