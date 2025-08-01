Who is the highest wicket taker in India vs England 2025 Test series?

|Top Wicket-Takers – ENG vs IND Test Series (Updated till Day 2 of 5th Test)
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Overs
|Balls
|Wickets
|Average
|Runs
|4-fers
|5-fers
|1
|Mohammed Siraj
|5
|155.2
|932
|18
|35.67
|642
|1
|1
|2
|Ben Stokes
|4
|140
|840
|17
|25.24
|429
|1
|1
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|119.4
|718
|14
|26
|364
|0
|2
|4
|Josh Tongue
|3
|97
|582
|14
|30.5
|427
|1
|0
|5
|Akash Deep
|3
|89.1
|535
|12
|32.42
|389
|1
|1
|6
|Chris Woakes
|5
|181
|1086
|11
|52.18
|574
|0
|0
|7
|Shoaib Bashir
|3
|140.4
|844
|10
|54.1
|541
|0
|0
|8
|Prasidh Krishna
|3
|78
|468
|10
|39.3
|393
|1
|0
|9
|Jofra Archer
|2
|88.3
|531
|9
|28.67
|258
|0
|0
|10
|Brydon Carse
|4
|155
|930
|9
|60.89
|548
|0
|0
|11
|Ravindra Jadeja
|5
|138.1
|829
|7
|69.29
|485
|1
|0
|12
|Washington Sundar
|4
|70.1
|421
|7
|35.86
|251
|1
|0
|13
|Gus Atkinson
|1
|21.4
|130
|5
|6.6
|33
|0
|1
|14
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|2
|28
|168
|3
|37
|111
|0
|0
|15
|Joe Root
|5
|52.1
|313
|2
|114.5
|229
|0
|0
