This was once again proven in the 5th Test as Day 2 saw Mohd Siraj take 3 wickets till the first two sessions as the English batters were bamboozled by the pacer's efforts despite playing all the Tests in the series. ALSO READ: ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2: IND pacers rattle ENG batting order before tea As the England–India Test series reaches its decider at The Oval, with England leading 2-1 after four Tests. Cricketing commentators are revisiting the curious phenomenon: Mohammed Siraj often bowls better when Jasprit Bumrah is not present, a phenomenon loosely reminiscent of the so-called Ewing Theory.This was once again proven in the 5th Test as Day 2 saw Mohd Siraj take 3 wickets till the first two sessions as the English batters were bamboozled by the pacer's efforts despite playing all the Tests in the series.

Statistical Case: Siraj With vs. Without Bumrah in away Tests Siraj’s away Test stats with and without Bumrah (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2) Condition Innings Wickets Average With Bumrah (Away) 35 64 33.9 Without Bumrah (Away) 15 34 24.2 The disparity in Siraj's record in away Test is notable. In 35 away Test innings alongside Bumrah, he captured 64 wickets at 33.90. Without Bumrah, in 15 away Test innings, he claimed 34 wickets at 24.20. ALSO READ: Siraj steps up: How India's pace spearhead thrives without Bumrah These numbers show how lethal Siraj has been in the absence of his teammate who has on most days taken the onus on himself to guide the side.

Mohd Siraj’s Test career (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2) With Bumrah Without Bumrah Matches 24 17 Wickets 73 44 Why the Better Returns in Absence? Batters’ Approach Opponents appear more aggressive against Siraj when Bumrah isn’t on the field. Without the fearsome threat of Bumrah, batsmen take more risks against Siraj—raising his economy marginally, but also creating more wicket-taking opportunities . Earlier Involvement Data from home Tests show that without Bumrah, Siraj is more frequently given the new ball or is brought into the attack earlier. He opens or first-change over 75% of the time, compared to rarely opening when Bumrah plays. This early exposure arguably gives him rhythm and opportunity to make breakthroughs

Leadership and Responsibility Country wise stats of Mohd Siraj in Tests (Stats till ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 2) Country With Bumrah – Matches Wickets Without Bumrah – Matches Wickets Australia 7 27 1 6 India 6 10 8 9 England 7 24 3 9 South Africa 4 12 – – Bangladesh – – 2 6 West Indies – – 2 7 Overall 24 73 16 37 ALSO READ: UAE T20I Tri-series full schedule, live timings, venues and live streaming In Bumrah’s absence, Siraj clearly assumes the mantle of bowling leader. His on-field assertiveness, encouraging younger bowlers like Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna, and willingness to shoulder responsibility may sharpen his focus. As Dinesh Karthik noted, Siraj “likes to get aggressive,” and has shown leadership even in domestic incidents and wicketkeeping advice

Series Context: India Needs Siraj at His Best With England leading 2-1, having won at Headingley and Lord’s, and India salvaging a big victory at Edgbaston - the second Test - thanks to Gill’s scores and Siraj’s support, the ongoing Oval Test is do-or-die for India With Bumrah unavailable, India relied heavily on Siraj and Prasidh Krishna took hands into their own hands in London on Day 2. Siraj has already shown form—notching three wickets in the 1st innings at The Oval and setting the tone as India took the innings into their own hands with quick wickets. Siraj's ability to command the attack early and spark pressure spells makes him key to leveling the series.