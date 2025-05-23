ICC WTC final 2025: Full list of match officials for SA vs AUS grand finale

ALSO READ: Which team has the best chance of winning IPL 2025 Fair Play Award? Two-time runner-up India may have missed out on a spot in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final, but the country will still be represented on the big stage through veteran match official Javagal Srinath and umpire Nitin Menon. Srinath has been appointed match referee for the final, while Menon will serve as fourth umpire in what will be his WTC final debut. The high-stakes encounter between defending champions Australia and first-time finalists South Africa will take place at Lord’s from June 11 to 15. ICC Chairman Jay Shah noted that the appointments reflect the officials' experience and merit, expressing confidence in their ability to manage the game with distinction.

Illingworth and Gaffaney to officiate on-field

England’s Richard Illingworth and New Zealand’s Chris Gaffaney have been named the on-field umpires for the final. Illingworth, in particular, is set to make history as the only official to stand in all three WTC finals to date. He was also recently named ICC Umpire of the Year for the fourth time, further cementing his reputation as one of the game’s most consistent adjudicators. Gaffaney previously partnered Illingworth in the 2023 WTC final and the T20 World Cup final the same year.

Srinath's continued presence in major ICC events

Javagal Srinath’s appointment ensures Indian representation in the championship’s concluding match, even in the absence of the national team. The former Indian fast bowler is a seasoned match referee, having officiated in numerous high-profile ICC events. His role in the WTC final reflects the ICC's faith in his leadership and neutrality.

Nitin Menon steps into WTC spotlight

For Nitin Menon, this assignment marks his first appearance as a fourth umpire in a WTC final. However, he is no stranger to high-pressure matches, having served as TV umpire during the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final. His selection for this prestigious Test confirms his growing stature in international umpiring.

Kettleborough named as TV umpire

The TV umpire duties will be handled by Richard Kettleborough of England, who returns to the role after officiating the 2021 WTC final. Kettleborough has long been a fixture in ICC event finals, including World Cups and Champions Trophy tournaments.

ICC chairman commends experienced team

Jay Shah, Chairman of the ICC, emphasised the importance of selecting officials based on merit and experience. He noted that the group chosen for the WTC final represents the best in the game and expressed hope that they will enjoy the assignment while maintaining the highest officiating standards.