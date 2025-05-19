BCCI secretary denies reports of India pulling out of Asia Cup 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has categorically denied reports suggesting India's withdrawal from the upcoming Men’s Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The board dismissed the claims, labelling them as entirely baseless.

Several media outlets had earlier reported that the BCCI had informed the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) of its decision to opt out of the two major continental tournaments. The Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup is scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka next month, while India is set to host the Men's Asia Cup in September.

BCCI Secretary Devajit Saika clarified the situation, stating that no such withdrawal has even been discussed within the board. "Since this morning, we have seen news reports claiming BCCI has decided not to participate in the Asia Cup and the Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup. These reports are completely false. No such discussions have taken place within the BCCI, nor has any communication been made to the ACC," Saika told news agency PTI.

He further emphasized that the board's current focus remains on the ongoing Indian Premier League and the upcoming bilateral series against England for both men and women.

The speculation arose in the backdrop of rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the recent Pahalgam terror incident, prompting concerns over the feasibility of hosting or participating in ACC events involving both nations.

"The matter of the Asia Cup or any other ACC-related event has not been brought up in any official capacity. Any reports claiming otherwise are purely speculative and unfounded. Should any decision be taken in the future, it will be communicated through proper channels," the statement concluded.