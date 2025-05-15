India has enough young players to fill Rohit, Kohli's spots: Manjrekar

As Indian cricket braces for a new era following the back-to-back Test retirements of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma , former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has urged fans not to panic. Speaking on social media, the 59-year-old commentator reassured that the team has the depth and resilience to bounce back.

ALSO READ: Here's why Tim Southee joined England team ahead of India Test series? He referenced the past, recalling how India overcame the retirement of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman and Sourav Ganguly, emerging as the world’s top-ranked Test side shortly after. Manjrekar believes that as long as cricket remains popular in India and continues to produce driven, quality youngsters, the team will find worthy successors. With a five-match Test series in England looming, the spotlight now shifts to the next generation.

Fab Four departure offers perspective

Manjrekar pointed out that when the Fab Four of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, V.V.S. Laxman and Sourav Ganguly left, fans feared a major decline in Indian cricket. However, just a few years later, India rose to the No. 1 spot in the ICC Test rankings. He feels the current transition could follow a similar path, provided the young talent is backed and nurtured well.

Youngsters hungry for success

The former batter emphasised that the sheer number of aspiring cricketers in India ensures a consistent pipeline of high-quality talent. Those who rise through the competitive domestic structure, he said, will likely be ready to handle the pressures of international cricket.

He also noted that the earlier transition saw the emergence of a stronger bowling unit. A similar evolution could take place now, with new stars stepping up to support the team through its rebuilding phase.

Acknowledging challenges abroad

While optimistic, Manjrekar did highlight India’s continued vulnerability in overseas conditions, especially with the bat. He admitted that this remains an area of concern as the team adjusts to life without its senior-most figures.

Referring to previous overseas failures even with Kohli and Rohit in the squad, Manjrekar added that this fresh Indian side has a clean slate and little to lose—making it a compelling story to follow as they take on England in the upcoming series.