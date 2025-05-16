Datanomics: Virat Kohli retires as India's top cricketing brand in Tests

A glorious chapter in India’s Test cricket history came to an end when Virat Kohli decided to hang up his boots in the purest form of the game. He dazzled audiences across the world, finishing as the fourth-highest run scorer for India in the Test format with 30 centuries, behind all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.
Not to forget, he led India with passion, aggression and élan, making the team a force to reckon with even on overseas tours, and becoming the most successful Indian Test captain. His punchy and uncompromising style of play and leadership resonated strongly with various brands.
Just like cricket scorecards, he also topped the charts in brand value among Indian celebrities – including other cricketers and Bollywood stars. Barring 2016 and 2022, Virat had the highest brand value among Indian celebrities, with only Ranveer Singh, Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar coming close, according to the Celebrity Brand Valuation Reports by Kroll.