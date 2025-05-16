Datanomics: Virat Kohli retires as India's top cricketing brand in Tests

A glorious chapter in India’s Test cricket history came to an end when Virat Kohli decided to hang up his boots in the purest form of the game. He dazzled audiences across the world, finishing as the fourth-highest run scorer for India in the Test format with 30 centuries, behind all-time greats Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar.

Not to forget, he led India with passion, aggression and élan, making the team a force to reckon with even on overseas tours, and becoming the most successful Indian Test captain. His punchy and uncompromising style of play and leadership resonated strongly with various brands.