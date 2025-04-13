Jay Shah announces ICC's initiative to help displaced Afghan women's team

Comprehensive support for displaced players ALSO READ: IPL 2025: Kohli becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties As part of this initiative, the ICC will set up a dedicated fund aimed at offering direct financial support to the affected players. The fund is expected to ensure that displaced Afghan women cricketers have the necessary resources to continue pursuing the sport, despite the upheaval in their personal lives. In a significant move towards inclusivity and humanitarian support, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the formation of a dedicated task force to support displaced Afghan women cricketers. The initiative, revealed on Sunday by ICC chairman Jay Shah through a post on his social media platform X, brings together the ICC and key partners including the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and Cricket Australia (CA).

The ICC also outlined a high-performance programme that will accompany the financial assistance. This programme is designed to offer advanced coaching, access to international-standard facilities, and tailored mentorship, enabling the players to continue growing both on and off the field.

Commitment to growth and resilience

Jay Shah expressed the ICC’s strong commitment to inclusivity, stating that the organisation was determined to ensure every cricketer had the opportunity to succeed, no matter their background or situation. He noted that the collaboration with BCCI, ECB and CA demonstrated a shared dedication to fostering resilience, growth and unity through cricket.

Shah also conveyed that the initiative reflects the ICC’s belief in cricket as a global force for good, capable of offering hope and opportunity even in the most difficult circumstances. He highlighted that the programme would not only preserve the sporting careers of Afghan women but also reaffirm cricket’s role in promoting solidarity beyond borders.

Financial reports and committee appointments

Alongside the launch of the initiative, the ICC Board approved the audited financial statements for the year ended 2024. The decisions were made following recommendations from the Chief Executives Committee.

Additionally, several appointments were confirmed:

ICC Women’s Cricket Committee

Catherine Campbell was reappointed

Avril Fahey and Pholetsi Moseki were newly appointed

ICC Men’s Cricket Committee