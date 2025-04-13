IPL 2025: Kohli becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties

Star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continued his habit of creating new records during match number 28 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting in the second innings of the match, Kohli scored a brilliant half-century off 39 balls and registered his 100th T20 half-century. Kohli is now only the second batter after Australian batter David Warner (108 half-centuries) to cross the three-digit mark of T20 fifties, and the first Indian to do so.
Most half-centuries in T20 cricket:
|Rank
|Player
|Matches
|Innings
|Fifties
|1
|DA Warner
|400
|399
|108
|2
|Virat Kohli
|405
|388
|100
|3
|Babar Azam
|311
|300
|90
|4
|CH Gayle
|463
|455
|88
|5
|JC Buttler
|440
|415
|86
|6
|AD Hales
|494
|490
|85
|7
|Shoaib Malik
|556
|514
|83
|8
|F du Plessis
|407
|386
|79
|9
|RG Sharma
|452
|439
|78
|10
|AJ Finch
|387
|380
|77
|11
|JM Vince
|420
|408
|73
|12
|S Dhawan
|334
|331
|70
|13
|AB de Villiers
|340
|320
|69
|14
|Q de Kock
|385
|373
|69
|15
|C Munro
|435
|416
|68
|16
|Mohammad Rizwan
|277
|246
|68
|17
|KL Rahul
|229
|216
|67
|18
|DJ Malan
|361
|354
|67
|19
|JJ Roy
|389
|382
|65
|20
|MJ Guptill
|351
|340
|59
Equals Warner’s IPL record
Kohli’s half-century against RR in Jaipur was his 58th IPL fifty, which means it was his 66th 50-plus total in the IPL, as he also has eight centuries to his name. He is now equal to David Warner in this record, who also has 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, with the help of four centuries and 62 half-centuries.
Most 50-plus totals in IPL
|Rank
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|100s
|50s
|50+ Scores
|1
|David Warner
|2009–2024
|184
|184
|6565
|4
|62
|66
|2
|Virat Kohli
|2008–2025
|258
|250
|8240
|8
|58
|66
|3
|Shikhar Dhawan
|2008–2024
|222
|221
|6769
|2
|51
|53
|4
|Rohit Sharma
|2008–2025
|261
|256
|6666
|2
|43
|45
|5
|KL Rahul
|2013–2025
|135
|126
|4868
|4
|39
|43
|6
|AB de Villiers
|2008–2021
|184
|170
|5162
|3
|40
|43
|7
|Suresh Raina
|2008–2021
|205
|200
|5528
|1
|39
|40
|8
|Faf du Plessis
|2012–2025
|148
|141
|4652
|0
|38
|38
|9
|Chris Gayle
|2009–2021
|142
|141
|4965
|6
|31
|37
|10
|Gautam Gambhir
|2008–2018
|154
|152
|4217
|0
|36
|36