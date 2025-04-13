Sunday, April 13, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: Kohli becomes first Indian batter to score 100 T20 fifties

Kohli also equalled David Warner's record of most 50-plus scores in IPL history

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 13 2025 | 6:32 PM IST
Star Indian and RCB batter Virat Kohli continued his habit of creating new records during match number 28 of IPL 2025 against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Batting in the second innings of the match, Kohli scored a brilliant half-century off 39 balls and registered his 100th T20 half-century. Kohli is now only the second batter after Australian batter David Warner (108 half-centuries) to cross the three-digit mark of T20 fifties, and the first Indian to do so.
 
Most half-centuries in T20 cricket:
 
Rank Player Matches Innings Fifties
1 DA Warner 400 399 108
2 Virat Kohli 405 388 100
3 Babar Azam 311 300 90
4 CH Gayle 463 455 88
5 JC Buttler 440 415 86
6 AD Hales 494 490 85
7 Shoaib Malik 556 514 83
8 F du Plessis 407 386 79
9 RG Sharma 452 439 78
10 AJ Finch 387 380 77
11 JM Vince 420 408 73
12 S Dhawan 334 331 70
13 AB de Villiers 340 320 69
14 Q de Kock 385 373 69
15 C Munro 435 416 68
16 Mohammad Rizwan 277 246 68
17 KL Rahul 229 216 67
18 DJ Malan 361 354 67
19 JJ Roy 389 382 65
20 MJ Guptill 351 340 59
 
Equals Warner’s IPL record
 
Kohli’s half-century against RR in Jaipur was his 58th IPL fifty, which means it was his 66th 50-plus total in the IPL, as he also has eight centuries to his name. He is now equal to David Warner in this record, who also has 66 fifty-plus scores in the IPL, with the help of four centuries and 62 half-centuries.
 
Most 50-plus totals in IPL
 
Rank Player Span Matches Innings Runs 100s 50s 50+ Scores
1 David Warner 2009–2024 184 184 6565 4 62 66
2 Virat Kohli 2008–2025 258 250 8240 8 58 66
3 Shikhar Dhawan 2008–2024 222 221 6769 2 51 53
4 Rohit Sharma 2008–2025 261 256 6666 2 43 45
5 KL Rahul 2013–2025 135 126 4868 4 39 43
6 AB de Villiers 2008–2021 184 170 5162 3 40 43
7 Suresh Raina 2008–2021 205 200 5528 1 39 40
8 Faf du Plessis 2012–2025 148 141 4652 0 38 38
9 Chris Gayle 2009–2021 142 141 4965 6 31 37
10 Gautam Gambhir 2008–2018 154 152 4217 0 36 36
 

First Published: Apr 13 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

