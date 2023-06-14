Home / Cricket / News / Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday announced the match schedule and venues for the multi-format series to be held in July and August this year

BS Web Team New Delhi
Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 14 2023 | 2:19 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jio Cinema announced on Wednesday that they have won the digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023, which is a month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
On Tuesday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies versus India multi-format series to be held in July and August this year.

India's tour of the Caribbean will start off with the first Test set to be played between July 12 and 16 in Dominica. The series includes two Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The second Test match, to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, will be the 100th Test match played between the two teams.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time on August 1. Two T20s will also be played in Florida, US.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations. We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the US. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour."

Schedule for the series
Test matches

First Test: Between July 12-16 at Windsor Park, Dominica
Second Test: Between July 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

ODIs
First ODI: July 27 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

Second ODI: July 29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados
Third ODI: August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

T20s
First T20: August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad 

Second T20: August 6 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Third T20: August 8 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

Fourth T20: August 12 at the Broward County Cricket Stadium, Florida, US
Fifth T20: August 13 at the Broward County Cricket Stadium, Florida, US


 

Also Read

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

India W vs Australia W, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia vs South Africa predicted playing 11

England vs South Africa, Women's T20 World Cup: How to live stream in India

Ashes: Stokes' call changed Moeen Ali's mind to come out of Test retirement

WTC Final: You've got to miss IPL for 20 days of preparation, says Shastri

Ashes: Border backs Boland to retain his place in Australia playing XI

Cricket World Cup Qualifier: Nepal eye success on the road in Zimbabwe

Bangladesh not fazed by ''unknown'' Afghanistan ahead of one-off Test

Topics :CricketIndia tour of West IndiesReliance Jiodigital rightsT20 cricket

First Published: Jun 14 2023 | 2:24 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story