Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023

Jio Cinema announced on Wednesday that they have won the digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023, which is a month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.
On Tuesday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies versus India multi-format series to be held in July and August this year.
India's tour of the Caribbean will start off with the first Test set to be played between July 12 and 16 in Dominica. The series includes two Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The second Test match, to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, will be the 100th Test match played between the two teams.
The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time on August 1. Two T20s will also be played in Florida, US.
Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations. We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the US. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour."
Schedule for the series
Test matches
First Test: Between July 12-16 at Windsor Park, Dominica
Second Test: Between July 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
ODIs
First ODI: July 27 at Kensington Oval, Barbados
Second ODI: July 29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados
Third ODI: August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
T20s
First T20: August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
Second T20: August 6 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Third T20: August 8 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana
Fourth T20: August 12 at the Broward County Cricket Stadium, Florida, US
Fifth T20: August 13 at the Broward County Cricket Stadium, Florida, US