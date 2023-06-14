Jio Cinema wins digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023



On Tuesday, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the match schedule and venues for the West Indies versus India multi-format series to be held in July and August this year. Jio Cinema announced on Wednesday that they have won the digital rights for India's tour of West Indies 2023, which is a month-long series that includes two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is.



The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad will host a West Indies men’s ODI for the first time on August 1. Two T20s will also be played in Florida, US. India's tour of the Caribbean will start off with the first Test set to be played between July 12 and 16 in Dominica. The series includes two Tests, which will be part of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 cycle. The second Test match, to be played from July 20-24 at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad, will be the 100th Test match played between the two teams.





Schedule for the series

Test matches Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI, said, “We are delighted to be able to confirm the schedule and venues for the highly anticipated visit by India. One of the highlights will be the 100th Test at the Queen’s Park Oval and this promises to be a fantastic occasion as we celebrate this historic event between these two proud cricketing nations. We also look forward to hosting India in the white ball fixtures and welcoming fans to attend the matches across the region, as well as in the US. It will be 18 days of entertainment for cricket lovers to enjoy and savour."



Second Test: Between July 20-24 July at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad First Test: Between July 12-16 at Windsor Park, Dominica

ODIs

First ODI: July 27 at Kensington Oval, Barbados



Third ODI: August 1 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad Second ODI: July 29 at Kensington Oval, Barbados

T20s

First T20: August 3 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad



Third T20: August 8 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana Second T20: August 6 at the Guyana National Stadium, Guyana