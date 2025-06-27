Home / Cricket / News / Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

In a major development ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026, UP Warriorz have announced the departure of their head coach, Jon Lewis, ending a three-year partnership that began with the tournament’s inception in 2023. The move comes in the wake of a disappointing 2025 campaign, where the franchise finished at the bottom of the points table. According to team sources, the decision is part of a broader restructuring plan as the franchise looks to reset ahead of the upcoming WPL season. Lewis, who previously served as head coach of the England women's team, is believed to have left on amicable terms, with the franchise thanking him for his calm leadership and unwavering commitment over the years. 

A journey that started with promise

Lewis was appointed head coach of UP Warriorz during the league’s inaugural season and immediately made an impact by guiding the team to the playoffs in 2023. That campaign ended with a loss to eventual champions Mumbai Indians, but it was seen as a strong start for a new franchise. In 2024, the team showed signs of consistency, finishing fourth with three wins from eight matches.
 
However, the 2025 season proved challenging, with the team struggling to find rhythm and managing just a handful of wins. In total, under Lewis’ leadership, UP Warriorz registered nine victories from 25 matches across three seasons.

Warm farewell from the franchise

The team shared a heartfelt farewell message on its social media handle, expressing gratitude for Lewis’ steady guidance. The post highlighted how the coach had believed in the squad from day one and created a positive atmosphere even during tough phases.

Lewis’ broader coaching background

Jon Lewis brought a wealth of experience to the Warriorz camp. Before his WPL stint, he served as head coach of the England women’s team from November 2022 until stepping down in March 2025. As a player, Lewis had a long domestic career in England with Gloucestershire, Surrey and Sussex, and represented England in all three formats.

What’s next for Warriorz?

With a coaching vacancy now open and the WPL 2026 season on the horizon, UP Warriorz are expected to initiate a major backroom overhaul. The move signals a clear intent from the franchise to revamp its setup after back-to-back underwhelming campaigns.

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueWomen's T20

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

