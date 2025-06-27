Pant's innings vs Pakistan in 2024 T20 WC was crucial for us: Rohit Shar

ALSO READ: We just wanted to knock Australia out of 2024 T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma One of India’s tournament-defining moments in the 2024 T20 World Cup came against Pakistan, where they defended a sub-par total of 119 to win the match. Former India T20 captain Rohit Sharma offered a deep dive into the behind-the-scenes moments before India’s tense 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Pakistan, speaking on JioHotstar’s special show Champions Waali Feeling Phir Se. Recalling the build-up to the high-voltage fixture, Rohit revealed the team was informed of a security threat two days before the game, forcing them to remain confined to the hotel. The growing buzz, with fans and media swarming the team’s base, only heightened the anticipation. According to Rohit, it was clear even before arriving at the ground that this was no ordinary match — it was a festival of emotion and rivalry, unmatched by anything else in world cricket.

Pant’s knock was the turning point Rohit reserved special praise for Rishabh Pant, who played a vital innings under difficult conditions. While the scorecard showed just over 40 runs, the captain emphasised that Pant’s knock held greater value given the tricky surface. Rohit said the team had a target of 140 in mind, but quick wickets disrupted that plan. In that context, Pant’s aggressive yet calculated approach made a significant difference. He noted that the pitch was offering constant assistance to bowlers, making even a total of 119 seem defendable. For Rohit, Pant’s effort helped stabilise the innings when it could’ve easily collapsed.