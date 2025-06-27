IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah Out? India's options for 2nd England Test explained While India’s men’s team is currently on an England tour for a five-Test match series, the Indian women’s team has joined them in the country for a white-ball tour against the English side, which will include five T20Is and three ODIs. The tour will start with the T20I series on Saturday, June 28, before shifting to the ODIs starting July 16.

The Women in Blue’s record in England for T20Is is less than ideal, as they have won just one series on English soil so far, back in 2006 in a one-off T20 match. However, the numbers are comparatively better in ODIs, as they have won ODI series in England twice, the most recent one coming in 2022, where they clean swept the English side 3–0. So, keeping all this in mind, Harmanpreet and company will be hopeful of yet another successful white-ball tour of England.

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full list of venues T20I series venues: Nottingham – Trent Bridge

Bristol – County Ground

London – The Oval

Manchester – Old Trafford

Birmingham – Edgbaston ODI series venues: Southampton – The Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl)

London – Lord’s Cricket Ground

Chester-le-Street – Riverside Ground IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full schedule Match No. Date Time (IST) Venue Format 1st T20I Sat, 28 Jun 7:00 PM Nottingham T20I 2nd T20I Tue, 01 Jul 11:00 PM Bristol T20I 3rd T20I Fri, 04 Jul 11:05 PM The Oval T20I 4th T20I Wed, 09 Jul 11:00 PM Manchester T20I 5th T20I Sat, 12 Jul 11:05 PM Birmingham T20I 1st ODI Wed, 16 Jul 5:30 PM Southampton ODI 2nd ODI Sat, 19 Jul 3:30 PM Lord's ODI 3rd ODI Tue, 22 Jul 5:30 PM Chester-le-Street ODI

IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Full squad India-W T20Is squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani India-W ODIs squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Smriti Mandhana, Tejal Hasabhis, Amanjot Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Sayali Satghare, Sneh Rana, Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Goud, Radha Yadav, Shree Charani IND-W vs ENG-W T20I and ODI series: Live streaming and telecast details When will India Women vs England Women T20I series begin?

The T20I series between India Women and England Women will begin on Saturday, June 28, in Nottingham. When will India Women vs England Women ODI series begin? The ODI series between India Women and England Women will begin on Wednesday, July 16, in Southampton. What are the venues for the India Women vs England Women T20I series? The T20I series between IND-W and ENG-W will be played at Nottingham, Bristol, The Oval, Manchester and Birmingham. What are the venues for the India Women vs England Women ODI series? The ODI series between IND-W and ENG-W will be played at Southampton, Lord’s and Chester-le-Street.