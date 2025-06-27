ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I preview: India aim to end poor T20I record in ENG

ALSO READ: IND-W vs ENG-W T20Is, ODIs full schedule, venues, live streaming details As India gear up for the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday, the Women in Blue are not just eyeing a positive start but also looking to reverse a long-standing poor record in T20Is on English soil. With the ICC Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in England next year, this five-match series offers the perfect dress rehearsal for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. Having bowed out early in the last edition, the Indian camp views this series as an ideal opportunity to familiarise themselves with English conditions—both in terms of the challenging pitches and the ever-changing weather. According to the team management, these games will help them identify key players who can thrive in such scenarios, as well as fine-tune their strategy.

Eyes on new faces and returning stars India’s squad features a blend of youth and experience. Explosive opener Shafali Verma returns to the top of the order and is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, replacing Uma Chetry, who didn’t quite grab her chances earlier. Alongside established names, the inclusion of Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare and Sree Charani indicates a forward-looking approach from the selectors. Sneh Rana, back after over a year, is being closely watched following a strong WPL 2025 season. Amanjot Kaur, who brings pace and depth with the bat, also adds to the all-round strength. With Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar sidelined due to injury, the younger players have a chance to prove their mettle in a challenging environment.

Tough challenge against star-studded England India lost both their warm-up matches against the ECB Development Squad—signalling the uphill task they face against a full-strength England team led by Nat Sciver-Brunt. England have depth and variety in their ranks, including experienced players like Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, along with rising stars like Alice Capsey, Issy Wong and Sophia Dunkley. The Indian think tank will be counting on their top-order batters—Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Shafali, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh—to hit the ground running. Harmanpreet, buoyed by her leadership role in Mumbai Indians’ second WPL title win earlier this year, is expected to lead from the front. However, India will also need more contributions from the lower order, which has underperformed in recent outings.