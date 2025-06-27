Home / Cricket / News / ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20I preview: India aim to end poor T20I record in ENG

India's squad features a blend of youth and experience. Explosive opener Shafali Verma returns to the top of the order and is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, replacing Uma Chetry

Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 4:29 PM IST
As India gear up for the first T20I against England at Trent Bridge on Saturday, the Women in Blue are not just eyeing a positive start but also looking to reverse a long-standing poor record in T20Is on English soil. With the ICC Women’s World Cup scheduled to be held in England next year, this five-match series offers the perfect dress rehearsal for Harmanpreet Kaur and her team. Having bowed out early in the last edition, the Indian camp views this series as an ideal opportunity to familiarise themselves with English conditions—both in terms of the challenging pitches and the ever-changing weather. According to the team management, these games will help them identify key players who can thrive in such scenarios, as well as fine-tune their strategy. 

Eyes on new faces and returning stars

India’s squad features a blend of youth and experience. Explosive opener Shafali Verma returns to the top of the order and is expected to open alongside Smriti Mandhana, replacing Uma Chetry, who didn’t quite grab her chances earlier. Alongside established names, the inclusion of Kranti Goud, Sayali Satghare and Sree Charani indicates a forward-looking approach from the selectors.
 
Sneh Rana, back after over a year, is being closely watched following a strong WPL 2025 season. Amanjot Kaur, who brings pace and depth with the bat, also adds to the all-round strength. With Renuka Singh and Pooja Vastrakar sidelined due to injury, the younger players have a chance to prove their mettle in a challenging environment.

Tough challenge against star-studded England

India lost both their warm-up matches against the ECB Development Squad—signalling the uphill task they face against a full-strength England team led by Nat Sciver-Brunt. England have depth and variety in their ranks, including experienced players like Tammy Beaumont, Amy Jones and Danni Wyatt-Hodge, along with rising stars like Alice Capsey, Issy Wong and Sophia Dunkley.
 
The Indian think tank will be counting on their top-order batters—Harmanpreet, Mandhana, Shafali, Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh—to hit the ground running. Harmanpreet, buoyed by her leadership role in Mumbai Indians’ second WPL title win earlier this year, is expected to lead from the front. However, India will also need more contributions from the lower order, which has underperformed in recent outings.

Battle against history

While England start as favourites at home, India see this tour as more than just a series. It’s a scouting ground, a test of temperament, and a mission to rewrite their T20I story in England. As per the coaching staff, every match here holds World Cup value. A win in the opener would not only give India momentum but also a psychological edge in a year of rebuilding and preparation.

Topics :India Women vs England WomenWomen's T20T20 cricket

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 4:29 PM IST

