Jonny Bairstow 100th Test: Blue-eyed boy from Yorkshire who made it big

Jonny Bairstow became the 17th player in England’s cricket history to play 100 Tests when he took the field at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

Bairstow, who said that he is an emotional guy and asked the people in the press box to get the tissues, had his mother and the entire family cheering for him at the stadium located in the misty mountains of a sleepy town in North India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Son of a Proud Mother

In particular, the man from Yorkshire was proud to see his mother watch him play the 100th Test. Son of a father who shot himself to death. Jonny's father played four Tests and 21 ODIs for England and represented Yorkshire in County Cricket for 20 years, Bairstow credits his mother for raising him and his siblings the way she did.

"The strength and courage she's shown to bring us up and support us through the journey is huge. Without her, we wouldn't be here today,” Bairstow was quoted as saying to BBC Sport on the eve of his 100th Test.

A Lucky Coincidence at Dharamsala

Making his debut in 2012 for England, even ahead of Joe Root and Ben Stokes, Bairstow, like his father David, who also kept wickets for Yorkshire and England was called Bluey because he had blue eyes. Coincidentally, the 34-year-old played his 100th ODI at Dharamsala as well, when he represented England in the 2023 ODI World Cup against Bangladesh.





"It means a hell of a lot. Every young kid that sets out on a journey of playing professional cricket wants to try and play 100 Test matches," said Bairstow.

Joint Most Hundreds in Calendar Year for the Englishman

Bairstow had his best year in Test in 2022 when he smashed six centuries, which is half the total number of centuries the Englishman has hit in his entire career. It remains the joint highest number of centuries for an Englishman in a calendar year. Denis Compton is the other English batter to hit these many centuries in a single year. However, when it comes to choosing between grounds, he called HPCA ‘picturesque’ but Newlands at Cape Town would always remain his favourite. But more than the grounds, what matters to Bairstow is living his dream.

Player Span Mat Inns Runs 100 JE Root 2012-2024 342 445 19041 47 AN Cook 2006-2018 257 387 15737 38 KP Pietersen 2004-2014 275 340 13779 32 IR Bell 2004-2015 287 370 13331 26 GA Gooch 1975-1995 243 337 13190 28 AJ Stewart 1989-2003 303 397 13140 19 DI Gower 1978-1992 231 315 11401 25 JM Bairstow 2011-2024 276 338 11354 23

Stand with Stokes at Cape Town

What makes Bairstow stand out is his attacking approach in Test cricket, Though it hasn’t been on full display in this series so far, it was during the 399 runs stand between him and Stokes that showed what range of shots he has in store. His knock of 150 might not be the highest of his career, however, it was one of those that established him as one of the fiercest Test batters going around.

Maybe eight years later, he could channelise to bring the best in him once again in his 100th Test to try and salvage his career once again.