R Ashwin's 100th Test: Journey of a man who never gave up reinventing

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Check India vs England 5th Test live cricket score and match updates here
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Balls
|Wkts
|BBI
|Ave
|SR
|Five-wicket hauls
|M Muralidaran (ICC/SL)
|1992-2010
|133
|44039
|800
|9/51
|22.72
|55.04
|67
|SK Warne (AUS)
|1992-2007
|145
|40705
|708
|8/71
|25.41
|57.49
|37
|JM Anderson (ENG)
|2003-2024
|186
|39781
|698
|7/42
|26.51
|56.99
|32
|A Kumble (IND)
|1990-2008
|132
|40850
|619
|10/74
|29.65
|65.99
|35
|SCJ Broad (ENG)
|2007-2023
|167
|33698
|604
|8/15
|27.68
|55.79
|20
|GD McGrath (AUS)
|1993-2007
|124
|29248
|563
|8/24
|21.64
|51.95
|29
|NM Lyon (AUS)
|2011-2024
|128
|32651
|527
|8/50
|30.35
|61.95
|24
|CA Walsh (WI)
|1984-2001
|132
|30019
|519
|7/37
|24.44
|57.84
|22
|R Ashwin (IND)
|2011-2024
|99
|26012
|507
|7/59
|23.91
|51.3
|35