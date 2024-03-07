R Ashwin's 100th Test: Journey of a man who never gave up reinventing

For Ravichandran Ashwin, 100 Tests might just be a number as he substantiated by giving the examples of Indian greats Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni, saying that they did not play 100 Tests, but that does not make them any lesser. However, if 100 were just a number it wouldn’t just have been 13 Indian cricketers before him who got to play for such a long time and more.

14th Indian to play 100 Tests

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel





Check India vs England 5th Test live cricket score and match updates here When Ashwin took the field on Thursday, March 7 against England in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, he would have to credit the fact that it was his art to reinvent himself through thick and thin that took him to the milestone.

Indian players who have played 100 Tests