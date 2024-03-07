Home / Cricket / News / R Ashwin's 100th Test: Journey of a man who never gave up reinventing

R Ashwin's 100th Test: Journey of a man who never gave up reinventing

Ashwin is also heads and shoulders above every other Indian when it comes to winning Player of the Series awards as he has to his credit 10 of them

R Ashwin
Abhishek Singh New Delhi

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:36 AM IST
For Ravichandran Ashwin, 100 Tests might just be a number as he substantiated by giving the examples of Indian greats Zaheer Khan and MS Dhoni, saying that they did not play 100 Tests, but that does not make them any lesser. However, if 100 were just a number it wouldn’t just have been 13 Indian cricketers before him who got to play for such a long time and more.

14th Indian to play 100 Tests

When Ashwin took the field on Thursday, March 7 against England in the fifth and final Test of the five-match series at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala, he would have to credit the fact that it was his art to reinvent himself through thick and thin that took him to the milestone.

Indian players who have played 100 Tests

Player Span Mat Balls Wkts BBI Ave SR Five-wicket hauls
M Muralidaran (ICC/SL) 1992-2010 133 44039 800 9/51 22.72 55.04 67
SK Warne (AUS) 1992-2007 145 40705 708 8/71 25.41 57.49 37
JM Anderson (ENG) 2003-2024 186 39781 698 7/42 26.51 56.99 32
A Kumble (IND) 1990-2008 132 40850 619 10/74 29.65 65.99 35
SCJ Broad (ENG) 2007-2023 167 33698 604 8/15 27.68 55.79 20
GD McGrath (AUS) 1993-2007 124 29248 563 8/24 21.64 51.95 29
NM Lyon (AUS) 2011-2024 128 32651 527 8/50 30.35 61.95 24
CA Walsh (WI) 1984-2001 132 30019 519 7/37 24.44 57.84 22
R Ashwin (IND) 2011-2024 99 26012 507 7/59 23.91 51.3 35

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

