IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, elects to bat first

In the fifth and final match of the India vs England Test series 2024, the Three Lions captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today. England have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Mark Wood in place of Ollie Robinson. For India, pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah returned and he replaced Akash Deep in India's Playing 11. Rohit Sharma informs during the toss that Rajat Patidar got injured on the eve of the match. This allows Devdutt Padikkal to make debut for India.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and R Ashwin are all set to play their 100th Test match in Dharamsala. At the age of 37 years and 172 days, Ashwin will become oldest player to reach the milestone.

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Telecast

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.

India vs England 5th test Day 1 Live streaming

Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.

