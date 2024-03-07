Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, elects to bat first
LiveNew Update

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE: Stokes wins toss, elects to bat first

5th Test | India vs England live cricket score updates: R Ashwin hands debut cap to Devdutt Padikkal ahead of the toss. India made two changes in their Playing 11, Jasprit Bumrah replaces Akash Deep

Anish Kumar New Delhi
India vs England 5h Test

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
In the fifth and final match of the India vs England Test series 2024, the Three Lions captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first at HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala today. England have made one change in their Playing 11, bringing in Mark Wood in place of Ollie Robinson. For India, pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah returned and he replaced Akash Deep in India's Playing 11.  Rohit Sharma informs during the toss that Rajat Patidar got injured on the eve of the match. This allows Devdutt Padikkal to make debut for India.  
Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow and R Ashwin are all set to play their 100th Test match in Dharamsala. At the age of 37 years and 172 days, Ashwin will become oldest player to reach the milestone.
5th Test: India vs England Playing 11
India Playing 11 for 5th Test: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
England Playing 11 for 5th Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Tom Hartley, Shoaib Bashir, James Anderson, Mark Wood
India vs England 5th Test Day 1 Live Telecast
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast the India vs England Test series with English commentary.
India vs England 5th test Day 1 Live streaming
Jio Cinemas will live stream India vs England Day 1 proceedings in multiple languages.
Stay tuned for India vs England live toss and match updates here

Key Events

9:50 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: ENG 8-0

9:45 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: First maiden over of the match

9:40 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: Crawley hits first boundary of the match

9:35 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: Play begins

9:18 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England pitch report

9:08 AM

India playing 11: Two changes in the XI

9:03 AM

India vs England 5th Test live toss

9:01 AM

India playing 11: Devdutt padikkal makes India debut

8:58 AM

England Playing 11 for 5th Test

8:52 AM

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

8:48 AM

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: No sign of rain

8:38 AM

Here's how Rohit Sharma's captaincy lite up IND vs ENG Test series

8:23 AM

Ashwin, Bairstow set for century of Tests together

8:18 AM

Ashwin's 100th Test: What led to his withdrawal from 4th Test

7:55 AM

India vs England 5th Test: Rohit Sharma on domestic cricket

7:51 AM

India vs England 5th Test Preview

7:46 AM

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 live score updates

9:50 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: ENG 8-0

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 1 0  ; England 8-0 after 4 Overs; Zak Crawley 7(13); Ben Duckett 1(11)
 
Siraj continues and concedes only a single to Ben Duckett.

9:45 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: First maiden over of the match

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 L1  ; England 8-0 after 3 Overs; Zak Crawley 7(12); Ben Duckett 0(6)
 
Bumrah continues and bowls a maiden over to Ben Duckett, who does play any aggressive shot.

9:40 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: Crawley hits first boundary of the match

Over Summary: 0 0 0 4 0 0  ; England 7-0 after 2 Overs; Zak Crawley 7(12); Ben Duckett 0(0)
 
Siraj shares the new ball with Bumrah. Siraj starts with away deliveries as well. Crawley, though, hits the first boundary of the match. A half-volley outside off, Crawley leans forward and hits through the line for FOUR.

9:35 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England LIVE SCORE: Play begins

Over Summary: 0 0 0 0 0 3  ; England 3-0 after 1 Over; Zak Crawley 3(6); Ben Duckett 0(0)

Jasprit Bumrah takes the new cherry. Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett open the innings for England. Crawley takes the strike.

Bumrah starts with three away going deliveries before bringing one in. After first five deliveries, Crawley works the last ball of the over towards backward square leg for three runs.

9:18 AM

5th Test Day 1 | India vs England pitch report

"Pitch looks like an absolute belter. The outfield is excellent and it is a smallish ground as well. Should be a good contest between bat and ball," reckon Nick Knight and Sanjay Manjrekar.

Dharamsala weather update: The sun is shining at HPCA cricket Stadium with picturesque background adding to first morning of a Test match.

9:08 AM

India playing 11: Two changes in the XI

India make two changes in their Playing 11. Rohit informs that Rajat Patidar gets injured on the eve of the match. Devdutt Padikkal makes India debut. Jasprit Bumrah replaces Akash Deep. 

India don't go with two spinners and three pace attack. 

9:03 AM

India vs England 5th Test live toss

Ben Stokes calls tails and tails it is. Stokes wins the toss and elects to bat first.

9:01 AM

India playing 11: Devdutt padikkal makes India debut

Devdutt Padkkal makes debut for India. Rajat patidar likely to be dropped.

8:58 AM

England Playing 11 for 5th Test

England Playing 11

1. Zak Crawley
2. Ben Duckett
3. Ollie Pope
4. Joe Root
5. Jonny Bairstow
6. Ben Stokes (C)
7. Ben Foakes
8. Tom Hartley
9. Mark Wood
10. James Anderson
11. Shoaib Bashir

8:52 AM

5th Test: India vs England Playing 11

India Playing 11 probables: Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar/ Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav/Jasprit Bumrah, R Ashwin, Aakash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.
 

8:48 AM

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 LIVE UPDATES: No sign of rain

As per the live usuals from broadcasters, there is no chance of rainfall. Players are warming up and some sunshine is also beating the ground. The toss will take place in 10 minutes time.

8:38 AM

Here's how Rohit Sharma's captaincy lite up IND vs ENG Test series

Probably the biggest test of Rohit Sharma's leadership at home came against England's "Bazballers," and not only did the captain of India win, but he also "learned a lot" about leadership in what he called a "series of comebacks." In all four of the Test matches that have been played so far, India has been under pressure. However, following the disaster in Hyderabad, the home team was able to regain pressure and win the series in Ranchi. On Thursday, the finale begins right here.

"Honestly, I don't know what Bazball means... whether it is to go and strike? whether it is to go and defend and wait for the loose ball? because I've not seen any wild swinging from anyone. I don't know exactly what this term means," Rohit said on Wednesday.  

Tap here to read full article

8:23 AM

Ashwin, Bairstow set for century of Tests together

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and England batsman Jonny Bairstow will play in their 100th match together for just the fourth time in history of cricket when they take the field here on Thursday.
 
The first time this happened was in 2000 at Old Trafford when former England captain Michael Atherton and Alec Stewart achieved the milestone against the West Indies.

Tap here to read full article

8:18 AM

Ashwin's 100th Test: What led to his withdrawal from 4th Test

Chitra Ravichandran was unconscious while laying in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a hospital in Chennai. When she saw her son Ravichandran Ashwin by her bedside, she asked him one simple question: "Why did you come?" After learning that his mother had been hospitalized after a blackout, Ashwin hurried back to his Chennai home during the third game against England in Rajkot, just hours after becoming the second Indian bowler after Anil Kumble to reach 500 Test wickets.

"When I landed and got to the hospital, my mom was slipping in and out of consciousness, and the first thing she asked me was, 'Why did you come?' The next time she was conscious, she said, "I think you should go back because the Test match is happening," Ashwin told on the eve of his 100th Test.  

Tap here to read the full article

7:55 AM

India vs England 5th Test: Rohit Sharma on domestic cricket

Unless they have been deemed "unfit" by the BCCI's medical staff, India captain Rohit Sharma wants players who are not on national duty to make themselves available for domestic cricket.
 
The 2023 ODI World Cup players Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer were excluded from the pool of centrally contracted cricketers after they disregarded the board's directive regarding the Ranji Trophy. The Indian cricket board sent a strong message to players who prioritize one format over the other, advising all contracted cricketers to give "precedence" to domestic cricket.
 
Rohit clarified that the change affects all players, not just a select few, prior to the last Test matchup with England.

7:51 AM

India vs England 5th Test Preview

India's premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin will be eyeing a memorable outing in his landmark 100th Test when the unassailable hosts face a fallen England in the finale of what has been a riveting five-match series.
 
India maintained their envious record at home by sealing the series in Ranchi and now, they will be looking for another favourable result to extend their lead in World Test Championships standings.

The pitch and the cold weather, that is making the English feel at home, have been the two big talking points going into the game.

Tap here to read the full article

7:46 AM

India vs England 5th Test Day 1 live score updates

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs England 5th Test from Dharamsala. India have already kept the series in their bag and now they want to make it 4-1 and end the home season on a high.
